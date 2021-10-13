NWT declares two COVID-19 outbreaks and issues 12 public notices with Yellowknife

NWT Chief Public Health Officer has declared two COVID-19 outbreaks with Yellowknife.

Dr. Kamikandra said in a news release Tuesday that two COVID-19 cases were detected on both Yellowknife Montessori School’s preschool location, 521252 Street, and Yellowknife Women’s Center’s 5610 Franklin Avenue.

If more than one person is infected with COVID-19 in the field, the outbreak is declared at work or institution.

While Yellowknife Public Health is following up known contacts in both locations, the Chief Civil Service NWT Office (OCPHO) may have been exposed in either location at the following date and time. We are asking people to quarantine immediately. Contact Public Health at 767-9120 to arrange a test.

For kindergarten:

Monday, October 4th, 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Tuesday, October 5th, 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Wednesday, October 6th, 10am to 3pm

Thursday, October 7th, 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

The Women’s Center is open only during the day from Thursday, October 7th to Monday, October 11th.

In this release, OCPHO said it would not end licensed day care “if it has the ability to contain outbreaks in the field through effective contact tracing.”

Childcare is an essential service and children remain at low risk of serious symptoms of COVID-19, he said. However, they can infect the virus “with each other and at home.”

The release states that since the beginning of August, 202 COVID-19 cases have occurred in children under the age of 12 in NWT.

Clinic added to list of public exposure sites

OCPHO also issued 12 new exposure notices for the location of Yellowknife.

They include specific dates and times at the post office, some grocery stores, and the Yellowknife Primary Care Clinic in downtown.