The NHS isn’t well prepared for winter challenges, doctors’ research suggests

About one in three doctors does not believe that the NHS organization is ready for winter challenges. The Royal University warns.

Polls from the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) show that many people suffer from fatigue and are depressed, and healthcare professionals also feel unprepared to deal with future pressures. I did.

The NHS prepares for the potential for difficult winters due to the combination of Covid-19 and seasonal flu.

According to a summer report from the Academy of Medicine, hospitalizations and deaths from influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are more than double the normal year, with the potential for as many as 60,000 influenza deaths.

The government has launched the largest influenza program in NHS history, with more than 35 million people in the UK eligible for free vaccination.

Covid booster jabs are also being deployed, and approximately 28 million people in the UK are eligible for a third dose.

In a new RCP poll of more than 800 doctors, 8 out of 10 were consultants, most of whom worked for the NHS, but 36% were completely unprepared for the winter. Said.

About 27% of doctors said they were not personally ready, and almost two-thirds said they were tired or tired.

Overall, 37% of the staff felt depressed and 33% felt pessimistic.

In a comment, one health worker said, “The morale of the workforce is the lowest ever,” and another, “I can’t put an end to it.”

Another respondent said: If not ready, it will take the form of a pear and can have bad consequences. Our area is already feeling an increasing number of pinches at the front end and is suffering from social care.

“We are optimistic and proud to be part of the NHS to combat the waves of pressure in the past, present and future and to keep patients as humanly safe as possible. We hope that you will recognize and strengthen our workforce and support us. “

The RCP said there was an urgent need for a workforce plan to secure sufficient staff for the NHS and social care now and in the future.

Along with the British Medical Association, the Royal College of Nursing, the NHS Provider, the NHS Confederation, and McMillan Cancer Assistance, the RCP will strengthen its workforce plan by securing a health minister every two years. Proposed a revision. We publish an independently validated assessment of current and future workforce numbers that is consistent with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) long-term financial forecasts.

Andrew Goddard, President of RCP, said:

“While helping to improve current morale, such as by adopting flexible work styles, increasing the size of our employees will prevent staff from feeling the pressure and underestimation they have today. ..

“We need a commitment from the government to create a regular, independent and published assessment of future workforce requirements across the NHS and social care.

“This allows us to predict the long-term workforce needs needed and train enough staff to meet these requirements.”

The RCP said it would soon like to do more to improve the working conditions of doctors and other clinicians.

In a new article, three RCP executives said there was a growing desire for flexible working styles, arguing that the key to boosting morale was to give doctors some control over their working lives. ..

Saffron Cordery, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the NHS Provider, said:

“The NHS frontline staff continue to work incredibly hard, and trusted leaders pay homage to their commitment and dedication.

“I’m always deeply concerned about hearing reports of low morale in health care workers. Trust leaders have repeatedly expressed concern about the burnout of the workforce at the NHS.

“This becomes even more important as we approach the difficult winter months. The NHS puts severe staffing pressure on medical services to restore the backlog of care, address increasing demand for emergency care. As we are working on it, it is already a heavy burden.

“This winter, the NHS may be the busiest ever. It is an important national agency to work with NHS leaders to properly plan winter pressures to support future risk management. . “