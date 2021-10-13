Nodular melanoma: signs, symptoms and complications

Nodular melanoma is an aggressive form of skin cancer. This is the second most common form of melanoma. About 15% of all melanomas are nodular melanomas.

Nodular melanoma is a rapidly growing cancer that usually initially manifests as bumps or bumps on the skin. Lesions are usually hard and may have a blackish blue or bluish red color.

Common symptoms

Unlike other forms of melanoma, nodular melanoma cannot be identified using the ABCDE identification method.

NS In the case of asymmetry

NS Due to the irregularity of the boundaries

NS About color fluctuation / change

NS To be different

E To evolve

Instead, nodular melanoma is identified by the EFG method. That means:

E For elevated

NS For the company

NS For growth

Nodular melanoma often manifests as a rapidly growing lump that can grow in size over weeks or months.

Lesions usually appear on exposed areas of the skin, such as the head and neck. However, nodular melanoma can appear anywhere.

The main symptoms of nodular melanoma are lumps and skin lesions. You may see these lumps.

Dome type

Symmetric

Hard

Larger than most moles, usually over 1 cm

Single color in the range of black, red, blue, or human skin color, or variable pigment

Smooth

rough

Scab

worth it

The symptoms of nodular melanoma are:

itch

Sting

Bleeding

bleeding

Rare symptoms

In rare cases, nodular melanoma may be black or not dark.

Nodular melanoma may appear in pink, red, purple, or skin color. This form of nodular melanoma is Amelanotic melanomaThe subcategory means that melanoma lacks the dark pigment commonly found in most melanomas.

Amelanotic melanoma, including amelanotic melanoma, can be overlooked or mistaken for a benign skin condition due to the lack of pigment typical of other melanomas.

It is estimated that about 5% of all melanomas are colorless.

complications

Nodular melanoma grows so rapidly that it may not be diagnosed until it has progressed.

As the cancer progresses, it can spread as follows:

Nearby lymph nodes

Area near the skin

If undetected and left untreated, the cancer will continue to progress. At its most advanced stage, nodular melanoma, like other melanomas, can spread to:

Far limpa section

Organs such as liver, brain and lungs

Cancer that spreads to other parts of the body can cause a variety of symptoms. These include:

Malaise

Weight loss and loss of appetite

Nausea or vomiting

Dysphagia

stomach ache

Swelling and lumps

Indelible pain

Unresolved cough and hoarseness

Skin changes, including bleeding and bruises for no apparent reason

Changes in bowel habits

Pain when urinating, hematuria, or need to urinate more frequently

heat

headache

Night sweats

Visual and hearing problems

Mouth ulcer, bleeding, pain, or numbness in the mouth

When to see a doctor

Changes to the skin should be investigated by the healthcare provider.

This too:

New spot

Existing spots that change size, shape, or color

Home skin check

The earlier the skin cancer is detected, the more likely it is that the treatment will be successful. Regular skin tests at home can help detect skin cancer early. Most medical professionals recommend examining your skin once a month.

To prepare to check your skin at home, consider the following:

Choose a bright room and a room with a full-length mirror.

Have your mirror handy to see areas that are difficult to see with the naked eye.

Examine areas such as the back and scalp with the help of trusted family and friends.

When checking your skin for the first time, be aware of existing moles, freckles, or marks. You will notice the change the next time you check your skin.

The best time to check your skin at home is after a bath or shower. To perform a skin check, follow these steps:

Look in the mirror. Examine the face, ears, neck, chest, and stomach. The woman needs to lift her breasts and examine the skin underneath. Examine both sides of the armpit and arm. Examine both the palm and back of the hand. Check between your fingers and under your nails. Sit down and look in front of your shins, insteps, and thighs. Look between your toes and under your toenails. Look at the soles of your feet, your calves, and the back of your thighs (your mirror may help here). Use a handheld mirror to see the genitals, buttocks, lower and upper back. Look behind your neck and ears, or ask your family for help. Separate the hair and check the scalp.

If you have any concerns, please consult your healthcare provider.

If left undetected, nodular melanoma can spread (metastasize) to internal organs such as the lymph nodes, lungs, liver, and brain. Metastases can cause a variety of symptoms and can be serious.

If the cancer has spread to other parts of the body, early detection of the cancer may lead to more successful treatment. If the symptoms are not related to cancer, other conditions can be identified and treated.

A word from Verywell

Nodular melanoma is a rapidly growing, advanced skin cancer. It usually manifests as lumps or lesions on the skin and may or may not be hard, colored. Due to its fast growth rate, it may not be diagnosed until it is in the advanced stage. Therefore, home skin examination is an important tool for early diagnosis and treatment of skin cancers such as nodular melanoma.

If you do a skin check and find yourself suspicious, or if you have any unusual symptoms such as fatigue, nausea, pain, or unexplained weight loss, feel free to seek medical attention. Your doctor can help you decide if you need more tests or treatment.