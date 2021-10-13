Health
Nodular melanoma: signs, symptoms and complications
Nodular melanoma is an aggressive form of skin cancer. This is the second most common form of melanoma. About 15% of all melanomas are nodular melanomas.
Nodular melanoma is a rapidly growing cancer that usually initially manifests as bumps or bumps on the skin. Lesions are usually hard and may have a blackish blue or bluish red color.
Find out more about the symptoms of nodular melanoma.
Common symptoms
Unlike other forms of melanoma, nodular melanoma cannot be identified using the ABCDE identification method.
- NS In the case of asymmetry
- NS Due to the irregularity of the boundaries
- NS About color fluctuation / change
- NS To be different
- E To evolve
Instead, nodular melanoma is identified by the EFG method. That means:
- E For elevated
- NS For the company
- NS For growth
Nodular melanoma often manifests as a rapidly growing lump that can grow in size over weeks or months.
Lesions usually appear on exposed areas of the skin, such as the head and neck. However, nodular melanoma can appear anywhere.
The main symptoms of nodular melanoma are lumps and skin lesions. You may see these lumps.
- Dome type
- Symmetric
- Hard
- Larger than most moles, usually over 1 cm
- Single color in the range of black, red, blue, or human skin color, or variable pigment
- Smooth
- rough
- Scab
- worth it
The symptoms of nodular melanoma are:
- itch
- Sting
- Bleeding
- bleeding
Rare symptoms
In rare cases, nodular melanoma may be black or not dark.
Nodular melanoma may appear in pink, red, purple, or skin color. This form of nodular melanoma is Amelanotic melanomaThe subcategory means that melanoma lacks the dark pigment commonly found in most melanomas.
Amelanotic melanoma, including amelanotic melanoma, can be overlooked or mistaken for a benign skin condition due to the lack of pigment typical of other melanomas.
It is estimated that about 5% of all melanomas are colorless.
complications
Nodular melanoma grows so rapidly that it may not be diagnosed until it has progressed.
As the cancer progresses, it can spread as follows:
- Nearby lymph nodes
- Area near the skin
If undetected and left untreated, the cancer will continue to progress. At its most advanced stage, nodular melanoma, like other melanomas, can spread to:
- Far limpa section
- Organs such as liver, brain and lungs
Cancer that spreads to other parts of the body can cause a variety of symptoms. These include:
- Malaise
- Weight loss and loss of appetite
- Nausea or vomiting
- Dysphagia
- stomach ache
- Swelling and lumps
- Indelible pain
- Unresolved cough and hoarseness
- Skin changes, including bleeding and bruises for no apparent reason
- Changes in bowel habits
- Pain when urinating, hematuria, or need to urinate more frequently
- heat
- headache
- Night sweats
- Visual and hearing problems
- Mouth ulcer, bleeding, pain, or numbness in the mouth
When to see a doctor
Changes to the skin should be investigated by the healthcare provider.
This too:
- New spot
- Existing spots that change size, shape, or color
Home skin check
The earlier the skin cancer is detected, the more likely it is that the treatment will be successful. Regular skin tests at home can help detect skin cancer early. Most medical professionals recommend examining your skin once a month.
To prepare to check your skin at home, consider the following:
- Choose a bright room and a room with a full-length mirror.
- Have your mirror handy to see areas that are difficult to see with the naked eye.
- Examine areas such as the back and scalp with the help of trusted family and friends.
- When checking your skin for the first time, be aware of existing moles, freckles, or marks. You will notice the change the next time you check your skin.
The best time to check your skin at home is after a bath or shower. To perform a skin check, follow these steps:
- Look in the mirror.
- Examine the face, ears, neck, chest, and stomach.
- The woman needs to lift her breasts and examine the skin underneath.
- Examine both sides of the armpit and arm.
- Examine both the palm and back of the hand.
- Check between your fingers and under your nails.
- Sit down and look in front of your shins, insteps, and thighs.
- Look between your toes and under your toenails.
- Look at the soles of your feet, your calves, and the back of your thighs (your mirror may help here).
- Use a handheld mirror to see the genitals, buttocks, lower and upper back.
- Look behind your neck and ears, or ask your family for help.
- Separate the hair and check the scalp.
If you have any concerns, please consult your healthcare provider.
If left undetected, nodular melanoma can spread (metastasize) to internal organs such as the lymph nodes, lungs, liver, and brain. Metastases can cause a variety of symptoms and can be serious.
If the cancer has spread to other parts of the body, early detection of the cancer may lead to more successful treatment. If the symptoms are not related to cancer, other conditions can be identified and treated.
A word from Verywell
Nodular melanoma is a rapidly growing, advanced skin cancer. It usually manifests as lumps or lesions on the skin and may or may not be hard, colored. Due to its fast growth rate, it may not be diagnosed until it is in the advanced stage. Therefore, home skin examination is an important tool for early diagnosis and treatment of skin cancers such as nodular melanoma.
If you do a skin check and find yourself suspicious, or if you have any unusual symptoms such as fatigue, nausea, pain, or unexplained weight loss, feel free to seek medical attention. Your doctor can help you decide if you need more tests or treatment.
Sources
2/ https://www.verywellhealth.com/nodular-melanoma-signs-symptoms-and-complications-5201660
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]