Cleveland Clinic Denies Liver Transplantation in Women with COVID Vaccine

Cleveland (WJW) – A woman in northeastern Ohio is the latest patient to be denied life-saving transplant surgery. COVID19 vaccine.

Michelle Vitullo has been fighting stage 4 liver disease for years and has been fighting for years. Cleveland Clinic In 2019.

Her 47-year-old husband, Jim Vitullo, says he made many sacrifices in preparation for surgery and followed all the instructions given by the clinic doctor.

“They had us sign an agreement to live within an hour of the Cleveland Clinic. I had to quit my job for every visit and I in the carport there for the cost I literally slept in my car for hundreds of days, “said Jim.

The couple and the whole family were ecstatic when they found out that their daughter, Angela, was a perfect match.

After rigorous testing of both mother and daughter and multiple treatments to stabilize Michelle’s health, they were finally ready for surgery at the end of September.

However, it was canceled indefinitely in less than two weeks.

“We were told to get ready. Then we received the news that we were removed from the list, and we couldn’t do that without the vaccine, and it was painful. “

The whole family opposes the COVID-19 vaccine because of religious and medical concerns.

“For us, that’s a big mistake. It’s against our beliefs,” Jim said.

“I’ve heard about side effects such as blood clots and heart problems. These shouldn’t be due to vaccines and I’m worried about taking so many risks,” Angela added.

In response, the Cleveland Clinic sent the following statement to FOX8:

“Our patient health and safety are our top priorities. Cleveland Clinic has recently been safe for solid organ transplants where COVID-19 vaccination needs to be an active transplant candidate or living donor. We have developed a protocol. Vaccination is especially important for the safety of these patients. For living donors, preventing COVID-19 infection before and after surgery is very important. For transplant candidates. In addition to major surgery, drugs taken after an organ transplant weaken a person’s immune response. Serious complications of COVID-19 are most likely to occur in people with a weakened immune system. This is due to the reduced ability of the body to fight and recover from infections. FDA-approved vaccines have been determined to be safe and effective and prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19. Is the best way to do it. “

University hospitals are also currently in need of vaccines for transplant patients.

The MetroHealth Medical Center strongly recommends this, but it is not required for transplant surgery.

last week, Colorado woman refused kidney transplant She and her donors also oppose the vaccine for religious reasons.

“It’s just wrong,” Jim said, “and I wondered,’How can I do it to someone?'”

Vitullos is currently hoping to find another hospital to perform surgery.

Michelle and her daughter wept when they thought about what would happen if they couldn’t get a transplanted liver.

“I don’t think they care,” Michelle said. It breaks my heart because I have to tell them that it may not get better now. “