How can a patient prove their COVID vaccination status?

A common practice is to answer questions to prove vaccination status and vaccine passports. here, newsGP Examine some common queries.

An example of what a COVID-19 digital certificate looks like. (Image: Service Australia)



New South Wales is already in the process of opening following a long blockade, and Metropolitan Melbourne is preparing to follow, so the need for people to prove their vaccination status is in the limelight. These are one of the most frequently asked questions.

How can a patient get evidence of vaccination status?

Service australia Encourages people to access vaccination certificates online via either the COVID-19 Digital Certificate or the Immunization History Statement (IHS).Both should appear via the Australian Immunology Registry (AIR) shortly after the patient receives the second vaccination, which is It doesn’t always work smoothly..

Both are available online through Medicare and are for patients MyGov account..

Patients should be able to view the immunization history statement or PDF of the COVID-19 digital certificate here and print them as needed.

Proof of vaccination My health record..

People without Medicare can get proof, Individual healthcare identifier..

How about a smartphone?

Probably the easiest and most nationally effective way is to use the Medicare Express Plus app.

For this to work, the patient must link their myGov account to Medicare. Once downloaded, you will need a PIN to access the app.

Both the immune history statement and the COVID-19 digital certificate can be viewed under the “Certificate of Immunization” in the app. You have the option to save this to your smartphone’s digital wallet.

There is another option to share with the state-specific check-in app. Currently only Services Victoria is available (see the “What about your vaccine passport?” Section below), but this is subject to expansion.

What about patients who do not have internet / smartphones?

This is an already widely reported issue.

Services Australia advises people who do not have internet access to request a copy of IHS through their vaccine provider. It is often a common practice. Many common practices recommend that vaccinations be directed at the time of vaccination and that patients who are not confident in their online or smartphone should seek family help.

Those who cannot obtain vaccination certification online will be instructed to call AIR (1800 653 809) for an IHS or COVID-19 digital certificate. There can be delays when using this route. newsGP As long as the connection takes 18 minutes and the need to prove vaccination status increases, long wait times can continue.

In addition, it can take up to 14 days for your statement or certificate to arrive by mail.

How about a digital passport?

All states have formally agreed to implement a digital passport in their check-in apps. Last month’s national cabinet meeting, There appear to be different desires to place them – and there are different views on how long they will be needed.

At least two states, New South Wales and Victoria, are already actively certifying COVID-19 digital certificates with their smartphone check-in apps. However, both have been used in a limited way so far and were proposed by NSW Premier Dominique Perotet this week.Passport Only “fulfill short-term goals”..



The Ministry of Health states that the immunization history statement can also be used as evidence of vaccination.

The latest statuses for all states and territories are:

Australian Capital Territory

ACT Prime Minister Andrew Barr has shown that given the high immunization rates in the region, he disagrees with the requirement of a vaccine passport. There is ongoing debate about their implementation.

New South Wales

Small trials are currently underway in Tamworth, Port Macquarie, Wagga Wagga, and Lismore to include vaccination status in the state’s service NSW check-in app.

The state’s Minister of Customer Service, Victor Dominero, said its availability will be expanded more widely next week (from October 18th). Not required.

Northern territory

It is necessary to prove the status of vaccination, but it is not clear which method the territorial government will introduce.

Queensland

The plan has not yet been confirmed.

Tasmania

Again, there are no clear plans, but Tasmania is working with the State of Victoria and the Northern Territories on this issue in the National Cabinet Subcommittee and is ready to introduce them. It shows that.

Victoria

The COVID-19 digital certificate is by far the most widely used in the state. Testing is underway in areas such as Bass Coast, Greater Bendigo, Pyrenees, Warrnambool, Broke, and East Gippsland using the state check-in app.

Not yet used in the locked-down metropolis of Melbourne, anyone using the Services Victoria app can now link to a COVID-19 digital certificate. An explanation of how to do this Service Victoria website.. It’s probably easiest to do this using the Medicare ExpressPlus app.

But this week, developers have expressed concern about certificates that use holographic animation. Can be easily forged..

Western Australia

Nothing has been done yet, but Prime Minister Mark Magawan has shown that the vaccine passport system will be used.

What if the immunity details are wrong?

It’s a legal requirement For all vaccine providers to upload COVID-19 vaccination details to AIR. If there is a mistake and the vaccine provider cannot help, people will be instructed to call AIR (1800 653809) again.

What if the patient receives a mixed dose or is vaccinated abroad?

I was worried Raised for patients who had mixed doses (That is, two different vaccines) – No proprietary mistakes – Services Australia states that both COVID-19 digital certificates and IHS can be used.

“If you receive a mixed dose of an approved vaccine, you can use the COVID-19 digital certificate or immunization history statement as evidence,” states the Services Australia website.

in the meantime newsGP We understand that COVID-19 digital certificates will not be generated in these situations, so the history statement must be accepted at the venue.Vaccination providers can Add approved vaccine, To AIR, including those that are not managed domestically.

How about a child?

If a child under the age of 14 is vaccinated, the parent or guardian must be able to access the COVID-19 digital certificate or IHS through their Medicare account. If you are over 14 years old, you will need to access or set up your account.

How long will the vaccination last?

There is no timescale yet on how long the vaccination status will last, but it can evolve – especially Evidence of weakened immunity revealed, And if the federal government confirms the plan Start booster program..

Do travelers need to download all the apps from different states?

No. For convenience, people may want to check in to the venue using a state-specific app when the state boundaries open. However, if you are accustomed to smartphones, you can either access a valid digital certificate that is recognized nationwide to prove your status, or use a printed version at each venue.

How about an international vaccine passport?

An internationally recognized COVID-19 vaccination certificate is in the pipeline to facilitate international travel.

“The vaccination certificate for international travel includes a globally readable QR code and complies with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization.” Prime Minister’s website reading..

