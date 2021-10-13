Infants born to mothers infected with symptomatic COVID are more likely to suffer from health problems





Infants born to mothers infected with the coronavirus are much more likely to have health problems, such as dyspnea, than newborns to mothers who do not have COVID-19, according to a new study. This study, published in the Journal of Maternal-Fetal and Neonatal Medicine, increases evidence that COVID-19 complications can be particularly difficult for pregnant people and babies. “There was a significant difference between COVID-19 positive controls and healthy controls,” wrote lead author Dr. Elior Eliasi. This included an increased incidence of gestational diabetes, a significant decrease in white blood cell count, increased birth bleeding, and “neonatal respiratory distress.” “We found that COVID-19-positive births had a higher rate of combined adverse outcomes than healthy births, and that symptomatic women had a higher rate of adverse outcomes than asymptomatic women.” The author of the study said. As ABC News reported in an extensive Q & A on pregnancy and COVID-19, some pregnant women are refraining from vaccination for fear of affecting their babies, but the opposite seems to be true. is. Pregnant people are prone to serious illness, hospitalization, and even death when infected with COVID-19. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging you to get jabs from the summer. The CDC is attended by the American Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Society of Maternal and Fetal Medicine, advocating that pregnant people become pregnant. In a study published last month in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology—Maternal, a researcher led by Grossman School of Medicine at New York University found that pregnant people can not only avoid serious illness by being vaccinated, but also to babies. Pass high levels of antibodies. – Fetal medicine. According to the CDC, pregnant women are twice as likely to be hospitalized for complications of COVID-19 and have a 70% increased risk of death. In addition, the results of another study published last month in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology found that delta variants were added to the severity. Preterm birth and stillbirth are also included in the list of risks to the fetus, according to the CDC. Teresabrain, New York Daily News More articles from BDN

