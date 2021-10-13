Little Proof Aspirin Stops Cardiovascular Disease





October 12, 2021 – People over the age of 60 should not start taking daily aspirin To prevent Cardiovascular diseaseAccording to a draft recommendation from the National Task Force, which monitors the best ways to prevent illness. Guidance proposed by the US Preventive Medicine Commission states that daily aspirin has “no net benefit” to cardiovascular health. The Task Force also states that people between the ages of 40 and 59 who are at high risk of illness need to make individual decisions about whether to take aspirin. “People who are not at high risk of bleeding and are willing to take low doses of aspirin daily are likely to benefit,” the Task Force said. New recommendations Post online Public comments will be available today until November 8th. Once finalized, this recommendation will be the first new recommendation for aspirin to prevent cardiovascular disease. Colon cancer After 2016. In 2016, the Task Force recommended that certain adults aged 50-59 years begin starting low-dose aspirin to prevent both cardiovascular disease and colorectal cancer. It was only applied to patients with a risk of developing cardiovascular disease over the next 10 years with a risk of developing cardiovascular disease of 10% or more and a life expectancy of at least 10 years. For older and younger patients, at the time they found that the evidence was “insufficient” to recommend the use of aspirin. In addition to the newly proposed recommendations for preventing cardiovascular disease, they also modified previous recommendations for colorectal cancer. The Task Force concluded that “there is insufficient evidence that the use of low doses of aspirin reduces the incidence or mortality (of colorectal cancer).”

