Mask orders are extended to children over 5 years old. Vaccines for ages 5 to 11 are coming soon

The British Columbia government has issued an order requiring children over the age of 5 to wear masks in indoor public spaces, and the state is preparing to vaccinate young children awaiting approval from the Canadian Ministry of Health. Therefore, we have expanded our obligations for children over the age of 12.

Orders will be placed less than two weeks after the school mask rules have been extended to include students from kindergarten to third grade. A state health official said on Tuesday.

Henry said that if the vaccine is approved, about 340,000 children under the age of 11 will be eligible for the vaccine. Pfizer has requested Health Canada to approve a vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years.

“In early November, that important vaccine may be available,” Henry said. “Therefore, we will continue to talk with the school community, family and parents to make the process as seamless as possible for everyone, and all the logistics are in place so that we can deliver the vaccine as soon as it becomes available. Make sure you are. “

According to Henry, parents or guardians can register their children from the state’s GetVaccinated portal at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

She said that people in the northern regions with the highest COVID-19 infection rates are prioritized due to low vaccine intake.

She said the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the north is causing serious illness, including young residents, as hospitals are “pushed to the limit”. “There are some communities, especially in the northwestern part of Haida Gwaii, where vaccination rates are very high and no such infections are seen, but there are other communities where things go wrong.”

Henry warned that last year’s COVID-19 changed dramatically and that adolescents and young adults are immune. “It’s not the same as last summer when young healthy people had relatively mild illnesses. If young people without underlying illness have serious illnesses that overwhelm our health care system. There is also. “

“For young people who thought they could survive this: you need to be vaccinated,” Henry said.

The state will probably use pharmacists and public health departments rather than clinics to take “various approaches” to how to distribute COVID vaccines to young children. In some rural and remote communities, she said, it could be offered as part of a booster immune clinic.

Vaccines for young people are expected to be stable in the refrigerator, but the latest signs are that they need to be shipped frozen and have a limited period of use. “I don’t know the details yet.”

The state will notify parents when it is time to book their children. This will happen after the vaccine has been approved by Health Canada and the BC distribution date has been confirmed.

Henry said he doesn’t think children under the age of 12 need to enroll in a BC vaccine card.

Meanwhile, the state has begun to receive the flu vaccine, and there will be a major boost in immunization, Henry said.

Every year, the state launches immune clinics in the most risky environments. Influenza vaccination will “become widely available to the state community, primarily through clinics and pharmacies,” she said, starting next week.

“We also know that influenza can spread very easily among young children, especially babies and toddlers,” Henry said. “But it can also cause serious illness in school-age children and can spread very rapidly, so these need to start thinking now when we move into the fall. That is. “

[email protected]