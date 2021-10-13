Health
When Health Canada gives OK, BC is ready to vaccinate thousands of children: Top Doctor
Vancouver — British Columbia’s top doctor orders children over the age of 5 to wear masks in public spaces, and the state prepares to vaccinate young children awaiting Canadian Health Department approval. As a result, we have expanded our obligations for children over the age of 12.
Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday that about 340,000 children under the age of 11 would be eligible for vaccination as early as next month when the policy is announced.
Henry said people in the northern region with the highest COVID-19 infection rates would be prioritized due to low vaccine intake.
She said the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the north is causing serious illness, including young residents, as hospitals are “pushed to the limit”.
“There are some communities where vaccination rates are very high and no such infections are seen, especially in the northwestern Haida Gwaii, for example the Prince-Through Part, but there are also communities where things go wrong,” Henry said.
“We also know that influenza can spread very easily to young children, especially infants. However, influenza can cause serious illness in school-aged children and can spread very rapidly. , These are the things we have to do. Start thinking now for the fall. “
Henry said public health authorities are working with northern health authorities to determine if more regional measures are needed to prevent the infection, including booster immunity as a way to control the outbreak.
She said that personal gatherings such as ceremonies, funerals, and celebrations are potential sources of communication as people move from one community to another.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said 55 critically ill patients had been transferred from parts of the north to other intensive care units in the state, 43 of whom were infected with COVID-19. He added that only one of them was fully vaccinated.
In British Columbia, 2,090 COVID-19s have been recorded in the last four days, killing 28 people and killing a total of 2,029 people.
On Tuesday, a public health order requiring long-term care facilities and staff of long-term care facilities to be vaccinated at least once as a condition of employment came into effect, and a similar order came into effect later this month for acute care workers. And community care settings.
Nearly 49,000 people are employed at 546 long-term and livelihood support facilities in British Columbia, 93% of whom are fully vaccinated, Dix said. To get vaccinated.
After Henry announced his mandate, vaccine intake went from 90% to 96% of the first dose, but the state still had to provide additional support at some facilities, such as the north. He said.
“Of course, we are also preparing for the very big challenge of three times the number of workers. They still have a broader mission for all health care workers,” he said. ..
“If a caregiver or certified worker refuses vaccination, they violate the state health officer’s Home Care Precautionary Order, Public Health Act and employer policy. They are in gradual disciplinary action. Applicable. Until the end and including the end. “
Terry Lake, CEO of the BC Care Providers Association, said that some facilities were called in when they wanted a vacation, while others worked to fill overtime or for those who weren’t vaccinated at other homes. Said.
“The implementation of all these mitigation strategies has avoided the worst-case scenarios, most of which are more for people to continue working with the first dose and get a second dose. Is to give them time, “he said.
Most of the northern care facilities are run by local health authorities, but according to Lake, the association faces more challenges for inland workers who choose not to be vaccinated. That is.
“For example, Kamloops has a site where at least five staff members are taking unpaid leave today, and Kelowna has a site where seven staff members are taking unpaid leave.”
Workers can return to work seven days after the first dose if precautions are taken, and Mr Lake said many want to decide to take that route.
“What we know is that some people have retired early rather than complying with vaccine obligations,” he said.
Lake said it was up to the state and federal governments to devise strategies to address the significant staff shortages that existed in long-term care facilities before the pandemic.
This report by Canadian Press was first published on October 12, 2021.
© © Copyright Times Colonist
..
Sources
2/ https://www.timescolonist.com/b-c-ready-to-vaccinate-thousands-of-children-when-health-canada-gives-ok-top-doctor-1.24363345
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]