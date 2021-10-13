Health
Covid-19: Officials advise if immunocompromised kiwi needs a third dose
Authorities are set to advise whether immunocompromised kiwi is recommended for a third dose. COVID-19 vaccination.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health thing The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Group reviewed “new” evidence for providing a third dose to immunocompromised individuals and made recommendations for doing so.
A spokeswoman said authorities would share details “soon” about the recommendation. It is not clear exactly when this will happen.
It comes after the World Health Organization Recommended only this week Due to the high risk of breakthrough infections after standard immunization, people with weakened immunity are given an additional Covid-19 vaccine.
People with immunodeficiency and those taking drugs that suppress the immune system, such as severe asthma, cancer treatment, autoimmune disease, and after organ transplantation, are at increased risk of serious illness from Covid-19. ..
They are also on the Pfizer vaccine (or any vaccine), A fully functional immune system.
NS OCTAVE trial In the UK, one of the world’s largest studies investigating mRNA Covid-19 vaccination in immunocompromised patients, antibody immunization after 40% of the patient group received either Pfizer or AstraZeneca twice. I found that the response was low. vaccination.
Approximately 11% of immunocompromised patients were unable to produce antibodies 4 weeks after two vaccinations. That is, about 9 out of 10 patients. There was an immune response.
Many countries, including Australia, have already introduced additional doses to people with significantly weakened immunity. Recommended last Friday.
NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCIn the United States, British health authorities also take this stance.
Israel is often praised for deploying the Covid-19 vaccination and has been offering a third vaccination to people with a weakened immune system since July.
Last month’s Times of Israel was the first result of a small study of dozens of kidney transplant recipients, showing the percentage of people who developed antibodies and the immune response to a third vaccination (73%). He reported that it was found to be more than twice the number of people. Those who developed the antibody after the second shot (35 percent).
It is important to note that the review conducted by the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Group in New Zealand had nothing to do with the use of “boosters”.
Under the supervision of a registered practitioner, additional primary doses of the vaccine (in this case the third dose) are allowed.
The Ministry of Health said Medsafe expects to receive more information from Pfizer within the next few months regarding the use of booster doses.
Following Pfizer’s decision, the group will then provide advice on booster requirements and timing for the general public, spokespersons.
