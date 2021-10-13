The flu will come back this year, says the Sudbury Health Unit





According to Public Health Sudbury and Districts, the flu is expected to recover this fall and winter. Last year, social distance measures and blockades aimed at delaying the spread of COVID-19 also ended the flu season early in Canada. “But as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed this year and more people interact in more places, the flu is expected to come back this fall and winter,” said public health nurse Nadine. Konron said. Like COVID-19, the flu virus spreads through droplets that can enter the body through the eyes, nose, or mouth. Konron said the best thing people can do to protect themselves and vulnerable people (elderly, toddlers, pregnant women, etc.) is to get vaccinated. As the influenza virus evolves and changes each year, the health sector recommends annual vaccinations. According to Konron, this year’s vaccine provides protection against four strains of the virus and is available to anyone over the age of six months. It can take up to two weeks for the vaccine to provide protection against the flu. You can now make an appointment through your doctor, pharmacy, or health department. Konron said it is difficult to determine whether “COVID fatigue” will affect influenza vaccination rates this year. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, about 42% of Canadian adults were vaccinated against the flu in 2019/2020. These numbers were similar to the previous season, the agency said. “It’s important to get both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines because it not only reduces or prevents the spread of the virus, but it can also reduce the severity of the symptoms,” said Konron. She added that many studies have shown that it is safe to receive COVID-19 and the flu vaccine at about the same time. Influenza vaccination in northeastern Ontario A health unit in northeastern Ontario has begun vaccination against influenza. Public Health Sudbury and Districts states that the vaccine is already available in the community. According to Algoma Public Health, people over the age of 65 and families with children under the age of 5 will be able to book the flu vaccine from October 13. The Porcupine Health Unit will offer an Influenza Immune Clinic throughout November. The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit said flu shots will be available soon on its website. The Timiskaming Health Unit also announced that it will soon release information on the 2021 influenza vaccine.

