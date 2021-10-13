Covid-19 cases may be declining in many countries, but still very high for children

Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Covid-19 cases are declining In the United States, however, optimistic outlook needs to be mitigated, especially by the still high prevalence of children.

Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics released on Monday show that the number of new cases in children remains “very high,” with 148,222 cases reported in the week leading up to October 7.

According to AAP, children accounted for almost a quarter of the weekly reported Covid-19 cases.

Nationwide, Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining, according to Johns Hopkins University.. An average of 87,676 people reported infection and 1,559 died of Covid-19 last week, according to JHU data.

Infection rates are still well above what is needed — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday should be less than 10,000.

And as winter threatens to send people indoors and spread more, experts are worried that the incident could reoccur. Children are at higher risk and many are not yet eligible for vaccination.

Currently, the vaccine is only available for children up to the age of 12, but Pfizer and BioNTech have an emergency use authorization. US Food and Drug Administration For younger children.

In the meantime, some schools have relied on precautions to protect their students, such as masking, distance, and testing. In Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker plans to deploy 200 members of the National Guard to support Covid-19 school inspections.

But vaccination remains the best tool for fighting a pandemic, experts say.

And some areas are doing better than others.

More than half of the residents are fully vaccinated, and five more states (Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, and Massachusetts) are fully vaccinated, according to data from Did. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

Overall, the numbers aren’t very promising. As of Tuesday night, only 56.5% of the US population was fully vaccinated. CDC data.

Forch, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said:

“Very disappointed” hospital system due to Texas vaccination ban

Many experts and stakeholders encourage institutions to establish vaccine obligations to protect employees, students and customers, but some are fighting their efforts.

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning any group from demanding vaccination of individuals.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and is the best defense against the virus, but it is voluntary and should not be enforced,” said Abbott.

“This is facing public health guidance and it’s not really the right thing to do during a pandemic,” CNN medical analyst Dr. Lina Wen said on Tuesday.

Dr. Mark Boom, president and chief executive officer of the Houston Methodist, said the hospital system is considering Abbott’s executive order and its possible implications, hoping that employees and doctors will be vaccinated. Said.

“As the first hospital system in the country to require employees and doctors to use the COVID-19 vaccine, we are deeply disappointed by the Governor’s order to ban such obligations,” Boom said in a statement. Mentioned employees and doctors. 100% compliant.

“We have fulfilled our sacred duty to put patients first and keep them safe. As a result, patients are not only safe, but also healthy at work and when they need it most. You can be there for the community. “

The ban on delegation is particularly relevant to the health care system, with some experts resigning from such measures and others advocating the protection of colleagues and vulnerable patients.

According to a new poll From Axios-Ipsos, The majority of Americans, 65%, support demanding vaccines from everyone working in the medical setting.

We also found that from 9% who were thinking about this in early June, more Americans (30%) expect it to take more than a year to return to normal pre-Covid life. ..

Opinion polls show that few say they have returned to normal life (currently 22% compared to 28% in June), or that it will happen within the next six months (36% in June). 13%) is also less.

As one sign of normality Government official told CNN The United States plans to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico and relax bans that have been in place for more than 18 months since early November.

Moderna suggests lower vaccine doses

According to a published document, the U.S. has approved Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine booster doses for some vulnerable Americans, as authorities are considering approval of Modana and Johnson & Johnson boosters. Prior to an important meeting on Tuesday, Modana called on the FDA to approve a dose of 50 micrograms.

According to the company, this dose increases protection against the coronavirus and helps keep the global vaccine supply higher.

Its dose is half the size of the 100 microgram dose used in the primary series of double dose vaccines.

Moderna requires approval for small doses at least 6 months after the second dose in a particular group (people age 65 and older). People aged 18-64 years at high risk for severe Covid-19. In addition, people between the ages of 18 and 64 are at risk for Covid-19 complications and serious illness when exposed to the coronavirus in their settings and work.

On Thursday, the FDA’s independent vaccine advisors are expected to discuss and vote on whether to recommend approval for booster immunization of the Moderna vaccine. On Friday, advisors will discuss and vote on whether to recommend approval for booster immunization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Both vaccines have already been approved for use in people over the age of 18. VRBPAC members will also hear a presentation on “Mix and Match” booster doses on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.

CNN’s Naomi Thomas, Deidre McPhillips, Julian Cummings, Rosalina Nieves, and Jamie Gumbrecht contributed to this report.