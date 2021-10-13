The global campaign aims to raise awareness of the increased risk of blood clots caused by Covid-19.





Good blood circulation is essential to a person’s overall health, as it allows blood and oxygen to flow continuously throughout the body. However, blood clots form in the blood vessels, blocking blood flow. This can cause obstructions that affect the heart, lungs, and other organs.

World Thrombosis Day is held on October 13th each year to raise awareness of this issue and the importance of undergoing a thrombosis risk assessment. On this day, more than 3,000 partner organizations and individuals from more than 120 countries will work together to raise awareness about the treatment and prevention of blood clots. Thrombosis can cause a variety of life-threatening conditions, including heart attacks, thromboembolic stroke, and venous thromboembolism (VTE). VTE occurs when one or more blood clots form in the deep veins, most often in the legs (deep vein thrombosis, DVT), which can circulate in the bloodstream and stay in the lungs. This is a condition known as pulmonary embolism (PE). “Even though one in four people around the world die of thrombosis, it’s not widely known and is an urgent public health issue,” said the chair of the World Thrombosis Day Steering Committee. One OBE professor Beverly Hunt said. In a statement released today. This year, the issue received broader attention as studies showed an increased risk of blood clots in critically ill inpatients. COVID-19.. In addition, blood clots have been found as a rare but serious side effect of certain Covid-19 vaccines. “Unfortunately, during the turbulent year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the incidence of in-hospital thrombosis in patients with Covid-19 illness increased,” said Professor Hunt. “The risk of blood clots in Covid-19, along with other causes of nosocomial infections, can be reduced by using blood clot prevention (anticoagulants).” Dr. Roopen Arya, Indian Spokesperson for World Thrombosis Day, said: In India, over the past two years, a pandemic has noticed a significant increase in thrombosis, as it is one of the most common complications of Covid-19. It is especially important to be aware of the risks of patients admitted to Covid-19 and to ensure that they receive anticoagulant injections to prevent blood clots. It is also important to stick to evidence-based practices and avoid unnecessary treatment and blood test coagulation in people with mild local impact. “

