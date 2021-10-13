Health
Can I skip generations?
There are many genes that can cause breast cancer in humans. Some of these genes are hereditary and are passed down from parent to child. However, having the gene for breast cancer does not necessarily mean that a person will develop it.
This article details the role of genetics in breast cancer, whether breast cancer can skip generations, and the next steps for those who carry the breast cancer gene.
A gene is a sequence of DNA that determines certain properties such as eye and hair color. Genes are transmitted in pairs from biological parents to their children. The child inherits one copy from each parent. Sometimes a child can inherit a gene with a mutation, which means that the gene does not work properly.
Other forms of breast cancer can occur due to gradual changes in a person’s DNA.
These forms of breast cancer, known as somatic mutations, are not due to hereditary factors. Somatic mutations occur for a variety of reasons, including aging and exposure to certain chemicals.
Hereditary breast cancer genes cannot be skipped generations.
If a person inherits the gene that causes breast cancer, they
However, genes cannot skip generations, but cancer can. Having a mutated gene does not guarantee that a person will develop breast cancer.
The mutated gene is still hereditary, even if the person does not have breast cancer. This means that a person’s child can inherit the mutated gene from them and develop breast cancer.
There are various hereditary genetic mutations that can cause breast cancer in humans. NS
NS BRCA Genes are responsible for repairing damage to cells in the human body. These genes also help certain cells, such as breast and ovarian cells, grow as expected.
Mutations in these genes can cause atypical cell proliferation. Atypical cell proliferation can lead to the development of cancer.
When a woman inherits something harmful BRCA Gene, risk of developing breast cancer by age 70-80
Moreover,
However, while extensive research is being conducted on the risk of breast cancer in women, BRCA1 When BRCA2 gene,
NS
Women are twice as likely to develop breast cancer if they have a first-degree relative to the condition. First-degree relatives are close relatives such as sisters, mothers, and daughters.
Breastcancer.org is for women
- Relatives who developed breast cancer before the age of 50
- A member of a family with a history of breast disease or Ovarian cancer
- Relatives with Triple negative breast cancer
- Other cancers, family breast cancer, etc. colon, prostate, Also stomach cancer
- A woman in a family who had cancer in both breasts
- Ashkenazi Jewish Heritage
- Relatives of a man with breast cancer
- Known atypical breast cancer genes in their family
The risk of developing breast cancer increases as more families have breast cancer. In addition, having relatives of men who have breast cancer increases the likelihood that women will have breast cancer.
Further research is needed to determine the impact of family history on a man’s chances of developing breast cancer.
Talk to your doctor if you are worried that you may have inherited the breast cancer gene. Your doctor may recommend that you get genetic counseling.
Genetic counseling includes people who talk to a genetic counselor about their potential for developing breast cancer. Genetic counselors can also provide resources and support to a person.
This type of counseling can also help you decide if you want to participate in a genetic test. Genetic testing checks a person’s genetic profile for the genes that cause breast cancer.
Genetic testing for cancer usually involves the person who submits the blood sample. However, other forms of genetic testing can use human cell samples.
- hair
- Inner cheek with cotton swab
- urine
- Amniotic fluid, the liquid that surrounds the foetation during pregnancy
If you know what a person has BRCA Genes, there are various medical options they have available.
These options include:
Frequent screening
People can talk to their doctor about how often they are screened for breast cancer.
This includes:
- Screening under 40
- monthly self-diagnosis
- Breast examination once a year or twice a year
- chest Ultrasound
- Annual digital mammogram starting from under 30 years old
- Every year MRI scan From under 30 years old
Risk reduction therapy
There are certain drugs that help reduce the chance of developing hormone receptor-positive breast cancer.
Hormone receptor-positive breast cancer contains hormone receptors that are activated by certain hormones. When these hormones bind to hormone receptors, they can stimulate the growth of cancer.
Hormone therapy
These drugs are:
Risk reduction surgery
If you are at high risk of developing breast cancer, you can choose to have risk-reducing surgery.
according to
Bilateral prophylactic mastectomy involves removing both breasts, including the human nipple, which is known as total mastectomy. Another option is a subcutaneous mastectomy, which removes as much breast tissue as possible while leaving the person’s nipple intact.
Total mastectomy reduces the risk of developing breast cancer compared to subcutaneous mastectomy.
Salpingoophorectomy removes a person’s ovaries and fallopian tubes. Removing the ovaries can reduce the amount of estrogen in someone’s body and slow the growth of some breast cancers. Estrogen can promote the growth of certain types of breast cancer.
For those who have a mutation in BRCA1 When BRCA2 Genetic, bilateral prophylactic mastectomy can reduce the risk of breast cancer by at least 95%.
It can also reduce the risk of breast cancer in people with a strong family history of this condition by up to 90%.
Salpingoophorectomy can reduce the chance of breast cancer in high-risk people by 50%.
For mutated people BRCA Removal of genes, premenopausal ovaries and fallopian tubes can reduce the risk of breast cancer by 50% and the risk of ovarian cancer by 85-95%.
Ovariectomy may also increase the chances of survival if a mutation causes breast cancer BRCA gene.
Due to hereditary genetic factors, a person can develop breast cancer. However, people who inherit the breast cancer gene do not always develop cancer.
This means that breast cancer genes can appear to be skipping generations, even if they are not.
If a person has a family history of breast cancer, they are at increased risk of developing it. People can talk to their doctor about their risk of breast cancer to see if they are eligible for or can benefit from genetic counseling.
After that, one can decide whether or not he wants to have a genetic test.
When a person is mutated BRCA Genes, there are various medical options they have available. You should talk to your doctor about which option is right for you.
