Can I skip generations?

There are many genes that can cause breast cancer in humans. Some of these genes are hereditary and are passed down from parent to child. However, having the gene for breast cancer does not necessarily mean that a person will develop it. This article details the role of genetics in breast cancer, whether breast cancer can skip generations, and the next steps for those who carry the breast cancer gene.

NS American Chemical Society (ACS) Keep in mind that hereditary genetic factors do not cause the majority of breast cancer. However, there are certain genetic genes that increase the chances of developing breast cancer. A gene is a sequence of DNA that determines certain properties such as eye and hair color. Genes are transmitted in pairs from biological parents to their children. The child inherits one copy from each parent. Sometimes a child can inherit a gene with a mutation, which means that the gene does not work properly. about 5-10% The proportion of breast cancer cases in people is hereditary. Learn more about breast cancer genes. Other forms of breast cancer can occur due to gradual changes in a person’s DNA. These forms of breast cancer, known as somatic mutations, are not due to hereditary factors. Somatic mutations occur for a variety of reasons, including aging and exposure to certain chemicals.

Hereditary breast cancer genes cannot be skipped generations. If a person inherits the gene that causes breast cancer, they 50% probability Give it to the children. If a child does not inherit the mutated gene, the child will not be able to pass it on to future children. However, genes cannot skip generations, but cancer can. Having a mutated gene does not guarantee that a person will develop breast cancer. The mutated gene is still hereditary, even if the person does not have breast cancer. This means that a person’s child can inherit the mutated gene from them and develop breast cancer.

There are various hereditary genetic mutations that can cause breast cancer in humans. NS Very common The cause of hereditary breast cancer is a mutation in the gene BRCA1 When BRCA2.. NS BRCA Genes are responsible for repairing damage to cells in the human body. These genes also help certain cells, such as breast and ovarian cells, grow as expected. Mutations in these genes can cause atypical cell proliferation. Atypical cell proliferation can lead to the development of cancer. When a woman inherits something harmful BRCA Gene, risk of developing breast cancer by age 70-80 45-69% .. Moreover, ACS Men BRCA2 The gene has a lifetime risk of developing breast cancer at 6/100.Who has BRCA1 The lifetime risk of a gene is one-hundredth. However, while extensive research is being conducted on the risk of breast cancer in women, BRCA1 When BRCA2 gene, Less research About cancer risk in men. As a result, these statistics may not be a true reflection. For more information BRCA Genes here.

NS ACS Keep in mind that most women with breast cancer have no family history of the condition. However, having a family history of breast cancer increases your chances of developing breast cancer. Women are twice as likely to develop breast cancer if they have a first-degree relative to the condition. First-degree relatives are close relatives such as sisters, mothers, and daughters. Breastcancer.org is for women Higher risk Breast cancer-related genetic mutations are inherited in the following cases: Relatives who developed breast cancer before the age of 50

A member of a family with a history of breast disease or Ovarian cancer

Relatives with Triple negative breast cancer

Other cancers, family breast cancer, etc. colon, prostate, Also stomach cancer

A woman in a family who had cancer in both breasts

Ashkenazi Jewish Heritage

Relatives of a man with breast cancer

Known atypical breast cancer genes in their family The risk of developing breast cancer increases as more families have breast cancer. In addition, having relatives of men who have breast cancer increases the likelihood that women will have breast cancer. Further research is needed to determine the impact of family history on a man’s chances of developing breast cancer.

Talk to your doctor if you are worried that you may have inherited the breast cancer gene. Your doctor may recommend that you get genetic counseling. Genetic counseling includes people who talk to a genetic counselor about their potential for developing breast cancer. Genetic counselors can also provide resources and support to a person. This type of counseling can also help you decide if you want to participate in a genetic test. Genetic testing checks a person’s genetic profile for the genes that cause breast cancer. Genetic testing for cancer usually involves the person who submits the blood sample. However, other forms of genetic testing can use human cell samples. hair

Inner cheek with cotton swab

urine

Amniotic fluid, the liquid that surrounds the foetation during pregnancy

If you know what a person has BRCA Genes, there are various medical options they have available. These options include: Frequent screening Breastcancer.org It suggests that people at high risk of developing breast cancer may benefit from more frequent screening. People can talk to their doctor about how often they are screened for breast cancer. This includes: Screening under 40

monthly self-diagnosis

Breast examination once a year or twice a year

chest Ultrasound

Annual digital mammogram starting from under 30 years old

Every year MRI scan From under 30 years old Risk reduction therapy There are certain drugs that help reduce the chance of developing hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. Hormone receptor-positive breast cancer contains hormone receptors that are activated by certain hormones. When these hormones bind to hormone receptors, they can stimulate the growth of cancer. Hormone therapy reduce The amount of these hormones in the human body. These drugs are: Risk reduction surgery If you are at high risk of developing breast cancer, you can choose to have risk-reducing surgery. according to National Cancer Institute Surgery to reduce the risk of breast cancer requires removal of one or both breasts, ovaries, or both pairs. There are two types of risk-reducing surgery: bilateral preventive mastectomy and salpingoophorectomy. Bilateral prophylactic mastectomy involves removing both breasts, including the human nipple, which is known as total mastectomy. Another option is a subcutaneous mastectomy, which removes as much breast tissue as possible while leaving the person’s nipple intact. Total mastectomy reduces the risk of developing breast cancer compared to subcutaneous mastectomy. Salpingoophorectomy removes a person’s ovaries and fallopian tubes. Removing the ovaries can reduce the amount of estrogen in someone’s body and slow the growth of some breast cancers. Estrogen can promote the growth of certain types of breast cancer. For those who have a mutation in BRCA1 When BRCA2 Genetic, bilateral prophylactic mastectomy can reduce the risk of breast cancer by at least 95%. It can also reduce the risk of breast cancer in people with a strong family history of this condition by up to 90%. Salpingoophorectomy can reduce the chance of breast cancer in high-risk people by 50%. For mutated people BRCA Removal of genes, premenopausal ovaries and fallopian tubes can reduce the risk of breast cancer by 50% and the risk of ovarian cancer by 85-95%. Ovariectomy may also increase the chances of survival if a mutation causes breast cancer BRCA gene.