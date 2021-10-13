According to the US panel, daily use of aspirin to prevent heart attacks and strokes should be discontinued.





A committee of experts responsible for making recommendations for patient care states that doctors should not routinely prescribe daily doses of aspirin for people at high risk of heart attack. NS Suggested recommendations Evidence suggests that patients over the age of 60 should not currently take low doses of aspirin to prevent cardiovascular disease, according to a report from the United States Preventive Services Task Force. For these patients, potential side effects, including gastrointestinal bleeding, are too high to overcome cardiovascular benefits, the panel said. On the other hand, the proposed guidelines state that patients between the ages of 40 and 59 should work with their doctor to decide whether they need to take aspirin daily in their individual circumstances. This is the first time the Panel has recommended that adults in their 40s consult their doctors about taking aspirin for cardiovascular disease. CNN said. “The latest evidence is clear. It is not recommended to start daily aspirin therapy in people over the age of 60 to prevent the first heart attack or stroke,” panel member Dr. Chien-Wen Tseng said in a statement. rice field. “But this Task Force recommendation is not for people who are already taking aspirin because of a previous heart attack or stroke. Unless otherwise instructed by a clinician, you should continue to do so. I have.” Aspirin, which helps prevent blood clots, has long been recommended for patients at risk of heart disease. Blood clots that affect blood flow to the heart can cause a heart attack, and blood clots that affect blood flow to the brain can cause a stroke. However, prevention of blood clotting can have negative side effects, NBC News explained.. It can prevent the body from stopping bleeding from the wound. New evidence reviewed by the Panel suggests that the risk of bleeding from aspirin outweighs the benefits of preventing blood clots in the heart or brain. “Aspirin only works if someone is at high risk for heart disease,” said Dr. Zen. “You shouldn’t start just because you’ve reached a certain age.” Recommendations can affect as many as 29 million people. NBC said, The number of adults who take aspirin on a daily basis to prevent heart disease, even though they have no history of heart disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention More than 650,000 people die each year.

