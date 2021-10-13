Wellness Wednesday: How Genetic Testing Saved Women in Verona





Syracuse, NY (WSYR-TV) —October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so it’s a good time to talk to your doctor about genetic testing. If you have a family history of breast cancer, you are eligible for a blood test to identify your risk. Janice Reed of Verona believes that genetic testing has saved her life and wants everyone to do it if possible. Her story began long before she was born. “Most of my family has died of cancer,” Reed said. Sadly, they didn’t have the same medical opportunities that Janice had. Due to her family history, nurse practitioner Mya Robertson followed her closely at the St. Joseph Health Breast Care and Surgery Center. About two years ago, MRI picked up an abnormal mass on the same day that genetic testing was selected. When the biopsy returned, they learned that Reed was positive for breast cancer. Then her genetic test came back and gave them the big picture. The lead has a BRCA1 mutation. “this is [BRCA1 mutation] Increased risk of breast, ovarian, and pancreatic cancer. “ Maia Robertson The BRCA1 mutation also increases the risk of recurrence of Reed, so her doctor helped Reed make a difficult choice to undergo life-changing but life-saving surgery. “I had a double mastectomy, followed by chemotherapy, followed by eight rounds of chemotherapy,” Reed said. Chemotherapy treated her breast cancer, but surgery was a positive decision to prevent recurrence. “After a five-minute blood test, the tool will follow you throughout your life,” Reed said. She relies on her genetic consequences to know her risks and help her stay ahead of cancer. Currently, Reed encourages everyone to know their risks. So does Robertson. People with BRCA1 are more than 80% more likely to develop breast cancer by the age of 80. By the age of 80, there is a 50% or greater chance of developing ovarian cancer. The general public has a 10% chance of developing the disease. breast cancer. Mya Robertson, Nurse Practitioner It can be anxious to hear that you have a gene that causes cancer that increases your risk of getting cancer.But that doesn’t mean you Will I have cancer. “Knowledge is power,” Robertson said. Knowing the facts allows doctors to use tests and scans to screen and detect cancer faster than other methods. Genetic testing can determine the personal risk of breast, ovarian, stomach, pancreatic, prostate, uterine, and melanoma, according to Robertson. If you have a family history of cancer, you should consult your doctor to see if you are eligible.

