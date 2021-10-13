Health
Vaccination and Death from COVID Breakthrough Infection: How Rare Is It?
- Of the 6,617 vaccinated people who died in the United States, 86% were 65 years or older and 44% were women.
- Unvaccinated people are eight times more likely to get infected
- For the first time in months, less than 5% of Florida COVID-19 test results are positive
* * *
Lives in North Palm Beach Vincent ConidareFully vaccinated, died on September 19 COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) This is a very rare case.
But how rare is it?
that’s all 6,617 people were completely vaccinated According to the Centers for Disease Control and Infection, people are dying in the United States from an infection known as a breakthrough infection with COVID. That’s 0.006% of the country’s 185 million vaccinated people.
Konidare, 58, former manager Palm beach postWas vaccinated with a single dose of Johnson & Johnson Shot in March. He was diagnosed with COVID on August 2nd.
Health officials say it is important to be fully vaccinated, as the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID is much lower for vaccinated people. The wave of infection and death from the delta variant was fueled primarily by unvaccinated people.
COVID hospitalization and death of vaccinated people
The CDC strongly recommends vaccination against COVID. This shows the first efficacy shown in clinical trials since nearly 200 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated since the vaccine was granted an emergency use authorization.However No vaccine offers 100% protection against viral infections and illnesses. Infectious diseases that break through the protection provided by the vaccine are expected.
Despite the hospitalizations and deaths that occur among vaccinated people, the vaccine has been shown to significantly reduce the incidence of both. Unvaccinated people are eight times more likely to get infected. CDC reported in September, And if infected, they are 25 times more likely to be hospitalized or die.
Of the 6,617 vaccinated people who died in the United States, 86% were 65 years or older, 44% were women, and 15% were asymptomatic. In other words, I went to the hospital with a condition other than COVID and the test was positive. The CDC states that so far there have been no unexpected patterns in these infections.
Holly Baltz is the research editor of The Palm Beach Post. You can contact her at [email protected]
