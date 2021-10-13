Cases of COVID-19 increase among children in Erie County as Halloween approaches

Just as the family began preparing for Halloween, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Erie County among the children reached a record high.

From October 4 to Sunday, 249 cases were reported in people under the age of 19 (including 63 in children aged 5 to 9), according to the Erie County Health Department.

Each of the county’s 13 public school districts reported at least 35 COVID-19 cases between September 20 and October 3, 11 of which reported at least 70 and 1 of 538. County health officials refused to identify the total number of cases in a particular school. district.

“We found that much of this infection (among children) has returned to out-of-school activities,” said Melissa Lion, director of county health. “Many of them have nothing to do with schools …. schools do a great job of mitigation.”

Despite the increasing number of cases among children, few children need hospitalization. According to hospital officials, only one child with COVID-19 was admitted to UPMC Hamot or St. Vincent last week, and since the second surge began in August, 10 have been admitted or transferred to other hospitals. It was less than a person.

Lyon is concerned that Halloween activities could further increase the number of new cases if no precautions are taken.

Trick or treat can be done safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Lyon says indoor Halloween parties and other group activities with unvaccinated people carry more risk. I did.

“These indoor events pose a very high risk of infection, especially when people scream and scream,” Lyon said. “If you want to get together with other vaccinated people, I think it’s okay, but otherwise you’re at increased risk.”

In 2020, the county saw a significant increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases approximately 10 days after Halloween. Its first surge continued until February.

It’s been 13 weeks since the county surged for the second time, and Lyon is worried that the Halloween event will further increase the number of cases.

“People just need to know that the virus is there,” Lyon said. “Trick or treaters must wear a mask, especially if they are not vaccinated. Place the candy on the table instead of handing it out yourself.”

The mask is not designed to prevent the spread of the virus and should be worn in addition to the costume mask.

Booster doses make the county vaccine total higher

County vaccine providers have seen a significant increase in demand in recent weeks, stimulated by those wishing to boost their Pfizer vaccine.

A total of 5,423 doses were administered during the week from September 27 to October. 3. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, about twice the number given last week.

Most of them, 3,150 doses, were either a third dose or a booster shot.

Emily Sheears, Vice President of Quality at UPMC in Northwestern Pennsylvania and New York, said: “We have also seen an increase in the number of people taking their first dose.”

The number of vaccinations in the county decreased from October 4th to 10th in the week to 4,467, which may be due to delays in reporting. Once approved for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the number of booster shots may increase again.

Trick or treat time

Erie County

• Albion Autonomous Region: October 30th, 6 pm-8pm

• Concord Township: October 31st, 6 pm-7:30pm

• Koni Auto Township: October 30th, 6 pm-8pm

• Collie: October 31st, 6 pm-7:30pm

• Clansville Autonomous Region: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Edinboro Autonomous Region: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Erie: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Fair View Township: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Girard Autonomous Region: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Girard Township: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Harborcreek Township: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Lake City Autonomous Region: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Lawrence Park Township: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Leboeuf Township: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• McKean Autonomous Region: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• McKean Township: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Mill Village Autonomous Region: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Milk Leek Township: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• North East Autonomous Region: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• North East Township: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Plateau Autonomous Region: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Springfield Township: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Summit Township: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Union City Autonomous Region: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Benango Township: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Washington Township: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Waterford Autonomous Region: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Waterford Township: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Wattsberg Autonomous Region: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

• Wayne Township: October 31st, 6 pm-7:30pm

• Weslley Building Autonomous Region: October 31st, 6 pm-8pm

Crawford County

• Cambridge Springs: October 28, 6 pm-7:30pm

• Meadville: October 28, 6 pm-7:30pm

• Titusville: October 31st, 6 pm-7:30pm