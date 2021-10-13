



This story will be updated. An additional 13 mainners have died as health officials reported an additional 893 cases of coronavirus across the state since the weekend on Wednesday. According to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine is 95,833, according to a report Wednesday. This is an increase from 94,940. Of these, 68,339 were confirmed to be positive, and 27,494 were classified as “potential cases,” the Main CDC reported. Five men and three women succumbed to the virus, resulting in 1,083 deaths across the state. Five of them were over 80 and three were in their 70s. They lived in the counties of Cumberland (1), Kennebec (1), Penobscot (3), Somerset (2) and York (1). The Wednesday update included COVID-19 data reported to the main CDC since Saturday. There was no update on Tuesday due to the holiday of Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday. The number of cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days across the state is 6,769. This is an estimate of the number of currently active cases in the state. Because the main CDC no longer tracks recovery in all patients.. It has increased from 6,743 on Tuesday. The new state-wide case rate on Wednesday was 6.67 cases per 10,000 residents, with a state-wide total case rate of 716.02. The 7-day average of new coronavirus cases in Maine was 382.9, an increase from 371 the day before, a decrease from 589.3 a week ago, and a decrease from 484.3 a month ago. The average peaked at 625.3 on January 14. Most cases have been detected in mainners under the age of 20, but mainners over the age of 80 make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths have been recorded in men. So far, 2,614 mainners have been hospitalized with COVID-19. New coronavirus.. Information about people currently in the hospital was not immediately available. The total state-wide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 19.53 patients per 10,000 residents. Androscogin (10,190), Aroostook (3,577), Cumberland (20,953), Franklin (2,036), Hancock (2,518), Kennebec (9,141), Knox (1,776), Lincoln (1,686), Oxford (4,691), Penobscot (11,364), Piscataquis (1,222), Sagadahoc (1,865), Somerset (3,880), Wald (2,216), Washington (1,630), York (17,080) counties. Information on where the additional eight cases were reported was not immediately available. An additional 2,050 vaccinations have been given in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 888,742 Maine states were fully vaccinated, accounting for about 75 percent of eligible Maine states, according to the Maine CDC. As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus killed 44,571,733 people and killed 716,570 in all 50 states in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands, according to Johns Hopkins University. .. medicine. Correction: Earlier versions of this report misunderstood the number of mainners who recently succumbed to the coronavirus. More articles from BDN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bangordailynews.com/2021/10/13/news/13-more-mainers-have-died-and-another-893-coronavirus-cases-reported-since-saturday-0vzoa9n507wn/

