Certain signs that you already had a COVID infection

coronavirus It’s not just a matter of life or death. Even after a mild case, “Long COVID“Or after acute COVID syndrome. People who have this are called Longhowlers.” By definition, “says Dr. Paul Borin Jr., Department of Internal Medicine, East Carolina University School of Medicine at Brody. Symptoms The CDC released the dataset, believing that about 30% of all people infected with COVID will have long-term COVID symptoms that are as mild as long-term trouble. The smell and taste of severe cardiovascular disorders accounts for as much as 45% of patients who reach the COVID center after the acute phase, “said the doctor.

As for the symptoms, “it’s all-encompassing. Some people just lost their taste in those who stayed in the ICU for a month,” Bolin added. So what are the symptoms to watch out for?He appeared in Pirate tone day PodcastRead what Borin has listed-and don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others A sure sign that you already had a COVID..

Chronic fatigue is a hallmark of Long COVID. Experts have hypothesized that your body still has viral debris and your immune system is still repelling it. Others believe that inflammation, especially vascular inflammation, is the cause. As those with chronic fatigue syndrome with similar long COVIDs know, the reason for “why” is still unclear, and “healing” makes us feel a long way off.

Naturally, COVID can cause respiratory illness and can cause shortness of breath. For long howlers, this shortness of breath can be long-lasting. This may be due to lung damage. This may also be due to inflammation of the chest. Some people have costochondritis, inflammation of the costal cartilage, which can cause shortness of breath.

Dr. Anthony FauciThe president’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases warns of “myalgia,” a pain that can occur anywhere. As we said, long-distance transporters reported costochondritis, but also low back pain, muscle aches, arthralgias, and severe headaches and migraines. These can be caused by food, smell, or exertion, or appear out of nowhere.

You may have heard that the characteristic symptom of COVID infection is sudden loss of smell and taste. Usually it will come back. If it does not recur after 4 weeks, you may be infected with long COVID. Some people infected with COVID in the early stages of a pandemic do not yet have a sense of taste or smell. Or they may smell strange.

“I have seen people who are deep [ill]From a cardiopulmonary point of view, he says he can literally hardly walk across the room. And that wasn’t the case before they got sick. “

Doctors call lack of concentration and memory loss a “brain fog.” “There are studies that have recorded a significant decline in cognition after COVID,” said Dr. Bolin. It can affect your “ability to process information”. He said, “I mentioned the association with the subsequent onset of neurological syndrome after getting the flu in 1918, and one of their concerns is going to repeat it?”

One study mentioned by Dr. Borin said, “Long-term COVID patients make autoantibodies, like those who have lupus that make body-destroying antibodies. They are now antibody to the ACE2 receptor. I’m making it. “

“The psychological impact has impressed me the most,” said the doctor. “I think a lot of people have said, well, you’re not really sick. Well, now you can go. And that’s all, I think it happened a lot. And I’m so I think a lot of people started believing that it’s all in their heads. When I come in and talk to them, this isn’t just in your head, it’s true. It’s like an incredible psychological remedy for them. “” So I’m worried about it, “he continued.

Currently, there is no cure for Long COVID. In fact, doctors can be confused about how to treat it. Expect a medical professional to try to treat your symptoms. The National Institutes of Health received approximately $ 1.15 billion in funding from Congress over a four-year period to support research on this issue, a portion of which was paid to NYU Langone.And to be safe, don’t access any of these 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..