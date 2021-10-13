Immunologist: Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child

CDC Emergency health recommendations I am planning to become pregnant or breastfeed on September 29, 2021 for those who are currently pregnant. The statement reiterated the importance of vaccination to prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19.It also highlighted a large gap in vaccination rates with pregnant people. Less than half More likely to be vaccinated than members of The general public..

The CDC’s recommendations also drew attention to the widening interracial gap in vaccination during pregnancy. Less than 16% Percentage of pregnant black women reporting vaccination.

NS Immunologist Those who are studying Immune response to COVID-19 Since the beginning of the pandemic, I know the reason for the urgency of the authorities is clear. Pregnancy is a significant risk factor for serious illness and death from COVID-19 for both mothers and children. A detailed study of pregnancy during a pandemic shows that mothers infected with COVID-19 are five times more likely to be hospitalized in the ICU and 22 times more likely to die. Than an uninfected partner..

According to the same study, mothers infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy are twice as likely to need ICU care for their newborn or to lose their child shortly after delivery.

As two fathers, the third, scheduled for December, understands the intense stress that health decisions can bring during pregnancy. In dealing with our own high-risk pregnancies, my wife, a healthcare professional, was recently given a go-ahead to receive a Pfizer booster. Recent FDA / CDC approval..With high medical ability My own expertise as an immunologistIf you say it’s an easy decision, lie.

If the data contradicts our intuition, it’s hard to hear the data, but it can be when people need it most. In this case, the data is clear. COVID-19 poses a serious threat to both mothers and children, and vaccination helps mitigate that risk.

Immunology of pregnancy is complicated

Pregnancy is an immunological tightrope walk. At the most basic level, the job of the maternal immune system is to welcome alien species that consume significant resources, allowing them to grow chaotically for months.This does not happen naturally – to prevent the identification and rejection of parasite invaders, the growing fetal as the maternal immune system. Receive overhaul It radically changes their response to infection to support pregnancy.

However, these changes do not completely shut down the immune response. Impairing immune function to the point where infection is allowed to spread is not a successful survival strategy for the mother or child.

Instead, a new partnership will be struck.Maternal immune system Selectively select Does not react to foreign tissues or cells associated with the growing foetation, instead Coordinated dance.. During the 9 months, it guides the placenta to attach to the uterine wall, promotes fetal growth and development, and ultimately Start working The delivery will start.

This is a complex task and requires immune zen measures. A calm and balanced environment is carefully maintained around the uterus. However, inflammation, a comprehensive term used to describe the physical symptoms of strong immune activation, is a threat to that balance. Researchers have long understood that serious infections, which often cause a violent inflammatory immune response throughout the body, pose a serious threat to maternal and fetal duos.List of infections that can complicate pregnancy long..

Therefore, it is not surprising that COVID-19 can disrupt the normal immune response through both. Runaway inflammation When Antibody reaction in the wrong direction, Created that list.

Vaccination protects both mother and child

This balancing of the immune system during pregnancy is exactly why vaccination is so important.definitely Vaccine Activates the immune system-that’s exactly what it’s supposed to do-this Mild immune response Vaccination is far from the risk faced by pregnancy if the mother becomes infected with COVID-19.

When your body encounters a harmless look-alike of SARS-CoV-2 in the form of a vaccine The immune system is trained Recognize the virus in a safe and controlled environment without the threat of actual COVID-19 infection. Thus, if you come across a real virus, your immune system is much more ready and can dodge it. As a result, your immune system is less likely to resort to high inflammation, High risk tactics Need to deploy for severe infections.

Even if the vaccine is 100% ineffective Decrease in antibody Or appearance Delta variant, Studies show that relief of symptoms associated with partial protection, Lower risk Bad results for both mother and child.

COVID-19 vaccine also protects babies

In addition to the maternal protection provided by the vaccine New research Antibodies produced in response to COVID-19 vaccination have also been shown to be able to be effectively passed to babies via cord blood. Although COVID-19 infection has not been shown to directly infect the fetus in utero, this finding is important because the infection can be transmitted from mother to child at birth.

In one study, nearly 15% of children Delivered by Caesarean section Mothers infected with COVID-19 were virus-positive after birth. In this early stage of life, newborns do not yet have the ability to effectively produce antibodies on their own. Instead, they are completely dependent on the mother – they retain the antibodies shared between them in the blood before birth and transfer new antibodies through breast milk.

Medical decisions about pregnancy are difficultAnd the urge to protect the pregnancy just by leaving it alone is strong. The small risks associated with vaccination may seem to be avoided. So why seize the opportunity? Of course, the problem is that the virus doesn’t allow you to make a choice. Unfortunately, choosing not to vaccinate Killed millions Is connected to Catastrophic consequences For both mother and child.

COVID-19 vaccine Safe and effective during pregnancy.. And now, studies have shown that they are on the side of the maternal immune system and can help maintain a healthy and balanced environment for a prosperous pregnancy.

Matthew Woodruff I am an instructor of human immunology Emory University

This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.read Original work..