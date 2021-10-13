Maine reported 893 COVID-19 cases, killing another 7 in 4 days





Maine reports 893 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 more deaths in 4 days. Case from Saturday As the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday Prevention did not report the number of cases on weekends, and indigenous day holidays further delayed case reporting. In the absence of a substantial backlog of cases processed this week, the 4-day number of cases represents a decrease in the average number of cases per day. The 7-day average for new cases daily on Wednesday was 382.9, 589.3 a week ago and 444.1 a month ago. In the last few weeks, CDC workers in Maine have been unable to process all the test results that come in to get rid of duplicate positive test results, backlogs occur, and thousands after days or more than a week. The test has been processed. First reported to the state. But last week there wasn’t a big backlog and the daily report was a better reflection of the current trends. Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the main CDC, will explain to the media today at 2:00 pm. According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, the prevalence in Maine is close to the national average, with Maine reporting 27.4 cases per 100,000 people (7-day average), while the national average is 28 cases. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Maine has reported 95,833 cases of COVID-19 and 1,083 deaths. Maine reported on Wednesday that 168 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, 60 were critically ill and 29 were ventilated. Hospitalizations increased last week after dropping from a peak of 235 patients in late September. In terms of vaccination, 888,802 people receive the final dose, which is 66.1 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. Meanwhile, Lewiston’s Central Main Healthcare staff on Tuesday Asked the Mills administration for test optionsn Healthcare workers are obliged to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Steve Littleson, President and CEO of Central Maine Healthcare, said that more than 200 staff members quit their jobs instead of being vaccinated to disconnect the Central Maine Medical Center for neonatal intensive care, children’s hospital admissions, trauma treatment, etc. Said that the service will be brought. However, Governor Janet Mills rejected the idea, and none of the other major health systems in the state (MaineHealth, Northern Light Health, MaineGeneral Medical Center) required testing options. “Healthcare professionals need to take all precautions to protect themselves and the people they serve,” Mills said. “Regular testing is not as effective in protecting people’s health as vaccination, so routine testing is not part of our policy and will require all healthcare professionals to be vaccinated in the future. It’s not part of federal policy. “ Hospitals have reported that so far more than 90% of workers have been vaccinated by Friday. Friday is the last day healthcare professionals can be vaccinated and meet the October 29 full vaccination deadline. Those who get a Johnson & Johnson shot on Friday will be fully immunized two weeks after the shot is given. Paul Borin, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Northern Light Health, said in a conference call with reporters Wednesday that 95.5 percent of the system’s more than 12,000 employees were fully vaccinated. He said he expects to increase. “We see people changing their minds and deciding to get vaccinated every day,” Borin said. Mr. Borin said Northern Wright did not expect “a significant reduction in our business” after the mandate came into effect. This story will be updated.. ” Previous Portland police say almost nothing about police shootings, but witnesses appear Next ”

A man was stabbed to death at a Freiberg trade fair on Wednesday

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/10/13/maine-reports-893-cases-of-covid-19-over-a-4-day-period/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos