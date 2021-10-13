Aspirin has long been prescribed to prevent heart attacks. Now experts say it shouldn’t.





Low doses of aspirin have long been used as a preventative tool for cardiovascular disease. Past studies have shown that daily use of aspirin may reduce the chances of having the first heart attack or stroke in a particular population. However, regimens are not risk-free, and new recommendations suggest that physicians should reconsider their use. so Draft statementThe United States Preventive Services Task Force, an independent group of experts advising on disease prevention and evidence-based medicine, said that taking aspirin preemptively is not worth the risk for the elderly, and made recommendations. Has been updated. Specifically, the panel says that starting aspirin to prevent the development of heart disease may be beneficial to young adults (40-59 years) on a case-by-case basis, but for adults over 60 years. It states that the regimen should not be started. The risk of serious side effects for them, including gastric, bowel and brain bleeding, is not worth the potential benefits, the panel said. The Task Force has made it clear that the new recommendations apply only to people who have never had a heart attack or stroke and have not yet taken aspirin on a regular basis. However, do not take aspirin if you are over 60 years old and have no history of cardiovascular disease. “At that point, the increased risk of bleeding with age actually offsets the potential benefits of aspirin,” said a member of the Task Force and research director of family medicine and community health at the University of Hawaii. Chien-Wen Tseng said. Washington post.. [Related: Why experts now say daily aspirin could do more harm than good] A heart attack occurs when the arteries that supply blood to the heart are blocked, blocking the important flow of blood to the heart. A stroke is the result of a blood clot blocking blood flow to the brain. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, with one in four dying. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. Aspirin is an anticoagulant, a drug that thins blood and prevents the formation of blood clots. Previous guidelines recommended taking aspirin daily to prevent cardiovascular disease, but based on evidence from trials in the 1980s and 1990s, the new guidelines are so cut and dry. Is not … “There is no longer a comprehensive statement that anyone who has never had a heart attack but is at high risk for heart disease should take aspirin,” Tsen said. New York Times.. “We need to be more wise in matching primary prevention to those who benefit most and have the least risk of harm.” If you are already taking aspirin and think you should stop, talk to your doctor. “We don’t recommend stopping without consulting a clinician. If you already have a heart attack or stroke, we definitely don’t recommend it,” Zhen added.

Donald Lloyd Jones, president of the American Heart Association, said: Washington post The update proposed by the Task Force is a “welcome adjustment”, and the Task Force “is appropriately updating aspirin recommendations for primary prevention, especially in response to changing evidence.” “This is the mechanics of science and should lead to clinical care,” he added.

