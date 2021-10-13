Young, Old, and COVID-19

Some numbers seem encouraging. Overall, COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and mortality rates have declined as of October 6. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But in a nutshell, winter is coming. In winter, there are holidays and indoor celebrations. COVID-19 infection rates are heading in the right direction, with a current 7-day moving average of 95,448 cases, down 11.6% from the previous 7-day moving average (107,953), but still reaching 10,000. There is a way. Daily infection rate, Dr. Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Told to CNN Sunday should be our goal. Fauci said: However, even when it reaches 95,000, the virus is highly dynamically circulating. “

As more and more medical professionals, COVID-19 is always with us Conclusion That it is endemic, point Members of that Kevin Cabana, MD Infection control today®‘NS (ICT®The Editorial Advisory Board (EAB) has been in place for over a year.And the immunity of the herd seems unlikely, what is Kavanagh, a constantly changing virus? Claim Returned in April 2020.

Some groups are particularly vulnerable, such as very young groups and very old groups. According to the report, there were 148,222 pediatric COVID-19 in the week leading up to October 7. American Academy of PediatricsThis means that children account for almost a quarter of the reported COVID-19 cases.

“The number of COVID cases in new children remains very high,” AAP said in a press release. Over 750,000 pediatric COVID-19 cases have been added in the last 4 weeks.

There is still this warning: “At this point, serious illness with COVID-19 seems to be rare among children,” AAP said. “But more about the long-term effects of a pandemic on children, such as how the virus can harm the long-term physical health of infected children and their emotional and mental health effects. There is an urgent need to collect a lot of data. “

Cabana said ICT® In January, “What really frustrated me with this epidemic and pandemic was that people were focused on dying altogether … but in reality, it affects even young people, so Obstacles are much more concerned. “

Meanwhile, the problem persists in nursing homes, and it’s losing staff in At a great rate, Partly due to vaccination obligations. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a serious, systemic gap in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities that have been plagued for decades. Linda Spaulding, RN-BC, CIC, CHEC, CHOP, and ICT®EAB, Said ICT® Recently: “The time to hold a nursing home accountable is not the time when everything collapses, they don’t know what to do, and no one is there to guide them.”