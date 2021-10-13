Health
County to encourage vaccinations and boosters to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases
Cleveland, Ohio-This time last year, the number of cases of coronavirus surged as the community eagerly awaited the arrival of the first vaccine. However, after three vaccinations, only about 60% of the residents of Cuyahoga County chose to receive one vaccination. At a virtual media briefing on Wednesday, county executive Almond Badish lamented.
“I really don’t understand why so many people resist vaccination,” he said.
In the last two weeks, the Kaiyahoga County Health Commission has provided a $ 100 cash card to individuals who received their first shot at one of the Commission’s community clinics. The county also approved a $ 100 bonus for employees who showed evidence of vaccination until November 12.
However, incentives do not appear to be spurring widespread adoption.
The county reports 300 to 1,000 new vaccinations per day, and Health Commission Jana Rush said it was “quite flat.”
Vaccination rates in Kaiyahoga County are about 5% higher than state vaccination rates, with nearly 60% of the population receiving at least one vaccination, according to the last updated state vaccination dashboard on Tuesday. is showing.
About 55% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, and more than half of each age group over the age of 20 is vaccinated, Rush said.
“This is a good sign that some of the most vulnerable people are … currently vaccinated throughout the county,” she said.
However, more protection is needed, county officials emphasized.
The number of cases in the county has declined slightly, with an average of 300 to 275 for seven days per day in mid-September, but Budish is worried about the flu season and as the holidays approach. He said it could cause another surge like last year. It soared. “
Hospitals have already reported a capacity of 80% for adult beds and 50% for young people.
“We now have a chance to prevent this,” Badish advocated a vaccine.
The county also vaccinated Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago and encourages booster shots for individuals who meet other eligibility requirements. Booster shots are currently not available to Moderna recipients.
The county recently sent notices to more than 4,000 eligible residents.
“We all know we’re a little tired. I know we’ve done this much longer than everyone in us wanted, but with ourselves. It’s not time to stop actively working on trying to help our community, he said.
Booster shots will be offered Tuesday from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm at the Tri-C Western Campus Recreation Center in Palma and at Warrensville Heights Ward Church on October 26th.Reservation required and can be done at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov Or by calling 211.
Ohio reported 5,648 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, slightly above the 21-day average of 5,456, state dashboards show.
Hospitalization and ICU admission were also above average, at 385 and 33, respectively.
The state reported 202 new deaths on Tuesday. Deaths are reported twice a week.
