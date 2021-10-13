Health
NYC Health + Hospitals Calls New Yorkers to Screen for Breast Cancer
NYC Health + Hospitals is calling on New Yorkers to schedule mammogram screening and other breast cancer screenings as the system monitors breast cancer awareness months.
According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that more than 43,000 people will die of breast cancer this year in the United States, and an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer have been diagnosed. These important delays in health examinations can lead to subsequent diagnosis of serious illnesses such as cancer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that the total number of cancer screenings women received through the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program in April 2020 decreased by 87% compared to the average over the last five years. doing. That month, it matched the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need to use all available health tools to ensure that our bodies are as healthy as possible. Disasters such as pandemics, hurricanes and floods disrupt our daily lives. On the other hand, it is important to remember that preventive medicine and cancer screening make a difference in our lives, which helps detect breast cancer early and increases the likelihood of minimally invasive treatment and remission. Includes important health examinations such as mammograms to help with, “said Machelle Allen, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of NYC Health + Hospitals.
All patients at NYC Health + Hospitals can now access medical care from home via phone or tablet when it is clinically safe, such as primary care or over 90 specialized medical services. Telephone and video visits provide a safe alternative for many patients and reduce their physical time in hospitals and clinics. Breast cancer screening referrals can be made as part of regular virtual visits with your provider.
The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends that women aged 50-74 take mammograms every two years, but women aged 40-49 and over 74 should consult a doctor. Breast cancer screening.
Call 844-NYC-4NYC to make an appointment or find a doctor, and click here For more information on breast health.
