4 Oklahoma City hospital suspends joint COVID-19 website





Oklahoma City (KFOR) – Four hospitals in Oklahoma City have suspended the update of COVID-19 data to the joint website every three weeks due to the spread of COVID-19 and the slowdown in hospitalization. INTEGRIS Health, Mercy, OU Health and SSM Health St. Anthony have collaborated to create a website www.okchospitalreport.com According to a Mercy news release, provide community members with up-to-date information on COVID patient numbers and bed availability while the state is experiencing a surge in cases of coronavirus overwhelming hospitals. CDC reports 72 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

Website updates are now suspended due to the slowdown of COVID. “The overall census of each hospital remains unseasonably high, but the healthcare system is being driven by a diminishing spread of the COVID community,” the news release said. The last update of the website was today, Wednesday, October 13th. (Getty Images) The latest update shows that: SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – 77 COVID-19 patients. An average of 90 percent of those patients are unvaccinated. No ICU beds available.

OU Health Hospital – 18 COVID patients. 89 percent are unvaccinated. No ICU beds available.

Oklahoma-wide Mercy Hospital – 50 COVID patients, including 27 in Oklahoma City. 70% of Oklahoma City patients are unvaccinated. No ICU beds available.

INTEGRIS Health – 103 COVID patients. Eighty-five percent are unvaccinated. 8 available ICU beds. “If needed in the future, updates will resume, but there will never be a surge in COVID cases in Oklahoma,” the news release said. “Not Worth Not Vaccinated”: Oklahoma Man Loss Wife at COVID-19

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported 1,218 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Wednesday. OSDH reported 595 new COVID cases on Tuesday. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 629,512 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the state. OSDH officials said an average of 788 Oklahomans were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the last three days. OSDH reported 72 additional COVID deaths on Wednesday. In Oklahoma, 10,795 people have died from COVID since the pandemic began. Continuous coverage of coronavirus



