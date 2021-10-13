How 9 hospitals are working on COVID-19 vaccine for transplant patients





Many of the country’s more than 250 organ transplant centers have recently moved to require both organ recipients and donors to receive COVID-19 vaccination. Kaiser Health News Report. Aurora-based UC Health, Colorado, caught its attention earlier this month. policy Organ transplants are not given to unvaccinated patients in almost all situations, but it is not just the health care system. Other large systems, including the Cleveland Clinic and university hospitals, which are also based in Cleveland, have adopted similar policies. NBC News Report. UW Medicine in Seattle did the same. Kaiser’s October 8 report. Please note that transplant programs that implement these policies are similar to other requirements that transplant recipients must comply with, such as requiring smoking cessation and drug use prior to transplantation. They also noted studies showing that transplant recipients are at increased risk of severe COVID-19 disease and outcomes. “Patients who receive transplanted organs are at very high risk for COVID-19,” UC Health spokeswoman Dan Weaver said in an email to Beckers. “If infected, the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death is particularly high. Studies have shown that transplant patients infected with COVID-19 can have a mortality rate of 20% or more. Living donors It is possible to pass a COVID-19 infection, endangering the patient’s life to the organ recipient, even if they initially test negative for the disease. “ Other systems have chosen to move unvaccinated patients to the bottom of the transplant list, but some have no policy at all. “There is no policy on COVID-19 vaccination requirements for transplant candidates,” said a spokesperson for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Tribune-Review. “UPMC will continue to advocate and support vaccines, making vaccines easy and easy for everyone to use.” Other hospitals that do not currently require vaccines for organ transplants include the Houston Methodist, the Dallas-based Baylor University Medical Center, Northwestern Chicago Medicine, and Tampa (Florida) General Hospital. Kaiser Report. The United Network for Organ Sharing, a national network that coordinates national organ donations, gives transplant centers discretion regarding specific requirements for removing or adding candidates to the waiting list for transplants. However, Dr. Kapilkumar Patel, MD, who is responsible for the lung transplant program at Tampa General Hospital, said that COVID-19 vaccination has been evaluated for long-term survival of patients and will eventually result in almost all transplant centers in the United States. I expect it to be mandatory. “I think it will spread like a wildfire all over the country,” said Dr. Patel. Kaiser.. “If you start losing [transplant] COVID-9 can infect patients within a year.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/patient-safety-outcomes/how-9-hospitals-are-approaching-covid-19-vaccines-for-transplant-patients.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos