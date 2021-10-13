Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were taken without her consent, is honored by WHO

Henrietta Lacks, the mother of five blacks who died of cervical cancer in 1951, I went to The Johns Hopkins Hospital In Baltimore for treatment.

Without her knowledge and consent, the doctor took a sample of cells from her cervical tumor. They handed the sample to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. He was trying to find cells that survived indefinitely, so researchers were able to experiment with them.

The invasive procedure has led to world-changing discoveries. The cells thrived and proliferated in the laboratory. This is something that human cells have never done before. They have been replicated billions of times, contributing to nearly 75,000 studies and paving the way for the development of HPV vaccines, drugs used to help patients with HIV and AIDS, and more recently the Covid-19 vaccine. It was useful for.

On Wednesday, 70 years after Mr. Lux died in the “colored ward” of The Johns Hopkins Hospital and was buried in an unbranded grave, the World Health Organization praised her for her unknowing contribution to science and medicine. I did.