Cleveland Clinic Refuses Women’s Liver Transplant Due to Refusal of COVID-19 Vaccine





Cleveland (WJW) – A woman in Ohio is the latest patient to be denied life-saving transplant surgery with the COVID-19 vaccine. Michelle Vitullo has been fighting stage 4 liver disease for years and has been fighting for years. Cleveland Clinic In 2019. Her 47-year-old husband, Jim Vitullo, says he made many sacrifices in preparation for surgery and followed all the instructions given by the clinic doctor. “They had us sign an agreement to live within an hour of the Cleveland Clinic. I had to quit my job for every visit and I in the carport there for the cost I literally slept in my car for hundreds of days, “said Jim. The couple and the whole family were ecstatic when they learned that their daughter Angela Green was a perfect match. After rigorous testing of both mother and daughter and multiple treatments to stabilize Michelle’s health, they were finally ready for surgery at the end of September. However, within two weeks, the procedure was canceled indefinitely. “We were told to get ready,” Green said. “Then we receive the news that we have been removed from the list, and we can’t do that without the vaccine, and it was painful.” The whole family opposes the COVID-19 vaccine for religious reasons and medical concerns. “For us, that’s a big mistake. It’s against our beliefs,” Jim said. “I’ve heard about side effects such as blood clots and heart problems. These shouldn’t be due to vaccines and I’m worried about taking so many risks,” Angela added. In response, the Cleveland Clinic issued the following statement: “Our patient health and safety are our top priorities. Cleveland Clinic has recently been safe for solid organ transplants where COVID-19 vaccination needs to be an active transplant candidate or living donor. We have developed a protocol. Vaccination is especially important for the safety of these patients. For living donors, preventing COVID-19 infection before and after surgery is very important. For transplant candidates. In addition to major surgery, drugs taken after an organ transplant weaken a person’s immune response. Serious complications of COVID-19 are most likely to occur in people with a weakened immune system. This is due to the reduced ability of the body to fight and recover from infections. FDA-approved vaccines have been determined to be safe and effective and prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19. Is the best way to do it. “ The Vitullos case is just one of several similar situations. last week, Colorado woman refused kidney transplant She and her donor also opposed the vaccine for religious reasons. “That’s just wrong,” Jim said. “I wondered,’How can I do it for someone?'” Vitullos is currently hoping to find another hospital to perform surgery. Michelle and her daughter wept when they thought about what would happen if they couldn’t get a transplanted liver. “I don’t think they care,” Michelle said. “I feel sick because my grandchildren say,’Grandma, I wish you good.’ It broke my heart because I have to tell them that it may not get better now. increase.”



