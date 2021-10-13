Outbreak of Covid-19 Delta: Why Thames-Mayor of Koronadal Sandra Gudy Refused Pfizer Vaccine

Mayor Sandra Goudie of Thames-Coromandel compared the Holocaust in other bizarre claims during an interview with Tim Beveridge on Thursday morning.

Sandra Gudy, Mayor of the Thames Coromandel, has doubled the jab stance against Pfizer. She added that she believes that it is “absolutely wrong” for some to be vaccinated.

Goudie announced this week that it will not be vaccinated until the Novavax vaccine is used in New Zealand.

Currently, Pfizer vaccine is used for nationwide expansion.

The attitude has been criticized, including saying that the leadership role needs to be vaccinated to ensure the health and safety of people in public, said James Shaw, co-leader of the Greens. increase.

Goudie said vaccine decisions are a matter of personal choice and people need to respect each other’s opinions.

Novavax has not yet been approved for use in New Zealand, and when asked why she would not be vaccinated against Pfizer, she refused to elaborate.

Goudie told Tim Beeridge at Newstalk ZB this morning that he wouldn’t attend Saturday’s Baxason and made her stance clear.

“I’m not taking the Pfizer vaccine. I have a personal choice and everyone has a personal choice, so I’ll wait for Novabax.”

She said it shouldn’t be obligatory and people shouldn’t have to lose their jobs.

“I think it’s definitely wrong.”

Mayor Sandra Gudy of the Thames Coromandel district says he will not be vaccinated against Pfizer.

As for Novavax’s reason, she said, “It’s her personal choice and I have the right to make that personal choice.”

She said, “I read a lot of information.”

“I just comment that there are personal choices … I’m not going to blame people for their choices.”

“I’m starting to wonder if I should put a star in front of my clothes,” she added, adding a reference to the Holocaust, which was immediately rejected by Beverridge.

Asked if she felt responsible to explain why she was waiting for Novobax, Goody said she was not an anti-vacciner and had been vaccinated in the past.

“I’m waiting for Nova Bucks to come to New Zealand.”

She was asked if she recommended vaccinations to people, but she was told by Bevelridge that the number of districts was much smaller than others, but she was on the number of vaccinations in her district. He said he was supported.

“My understanding was that [district] was [doing well].. They may have changed. “

Asked about her obligation to encourage people to be vaccinated as a civil servant, she said people should be able to “have their own freedom of choice.”

“It’s time for everyone to face this kind of decision … if they are in a strong leadership position, but those in a leadership position also have the right to express their personal choices and freedoms. I can’t say I have.

“Should I be denied that right?”

When she was told she was criticized for not explaining the reasons for her decision, “It’s also my personal choice. I have the right to make these choices and decisions. I I make these decisions for myself and for my decisions. They should be respected. They are mine. “

Asked about trusting scientists, she said, “I don’t comment on it.”

She was asked if she respected scientific advice in New Zealand and said, “I wasn’t thinking about it.

“Is it honest that I expect to answer that question? Let’s be real.”

Earlier, she told Herald yesterday that she disagreed with those who claimed to be endangering herself and others by not being vaccinated.

“Obviously, I disagree with them, and I am exercising my personal choices, and my rights in terms of the Bill of Rights.”

She said Covid-19’s law should be consistent with the Bill of Rights.

Wellington’s High Court last month examined whether the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccination) Order violated the right to be free from discrimination under the Rights Bill.

After a judicial review, the High Court decided not to do so. The incident occurred after the dismissed customs challenged the legality of the vaccination order.

When Mike Hosking asked at Newstalk ZB if he should double jab a public figure, Shaw said he should.

“That’s right. It’s not just public figures who are interested in ensuring the health and safety of those around them. I think who is in that role.

“But the people inside us [public] I think we have an important leadership role. “

Gary Gottlieb, councilor of the Thames Coromandel, said he was not worthy of becoming a mayor.

“She’s wrong because she doesn’t really understand how much damage she’s doing, and that’s my concern,” said the district’s Southeastern ward councilor.

“It’s considered stupid,” he told Herald.

“It’s shameful what she’s doing because there’s no scientific evidence.”

He said the country was fighting a pandemic and the mayor was effectively saying, “I’m more important than this. I can do whatever I want.”

Gottlieb said the mayor’s position could undermine efforts to encourage “shaking” people to vaccinate.

Meanwhile, University of Otago infectious disease expert David Murdoch told NewsTalk ZB today that Delta stocks are now prevalent in the country, especially as people are likely to be accustomed to implementing extermination strategies. He said he was in a very complicated situation.

Delta was more complex and the main tool in New Zealand’s Toolbox was the vaccination program.

It was fast moving, often starting to move once the case was identified, making it difficult to perform contact tracer procedures.

The government needed to manage it properly and protect and prepare the health system.

He admitted that he was unlikely to be 100% vaccinated in New Zealand, but needed to be as high as possible.

He said New Zealand was fortunate to have such a successful vaccine.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker told TVNZ Breakfast to achieve Covid-19 herd immunity. As much as we can get, we’ll need close to 100 percent.

The world will need to rely heavily on vaccines to defeat Covid. It does not depend much on measures such as blockage.

“The best defense is … global vaccination.”

Baker acknowledged the pandemic the world has faced so far and said that the Covid vaccine developed is far superior to the vaccine developed against influenza, for example.

“That’s why the idea is that if we maintain this very high vaccination rate and use something else, we may be able to reduce the Covid-19 infection rate in the future,” he said.

“In the absence of viruses, that is, Covid never goes to zero, but the numbers can be kept very low.

“But it mainly depends on increasing the number of vaccines.”

Meanwhile, according to the University of Auckland epidemiologist Rod Jackson, the government had to work hard on anything that violated Covid-19’s rules.

He responded to comments from Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins. The situation in Covid in Northland was still uncertain as the two female travelers were reluctant to share the information.

Hypkins said it was difficult to know how responsible the trip was due to the limited information about the trip.

Police were also called by Manguere in South Auckland to find a woman who tested positive for Covid-19 but escaped from her home and was not found.

Herald chose not to name a woman in her 40s, but many public complaints this year to find her on suspicion of criminal offenses because she is well known to the police and has a relationship with gangsters. It can be clarified that it is the target of.