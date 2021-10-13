The average age of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota is getting younger





In Minnesota, three COVID-19 deaths in people in their thirties were reported Wednesday, reflecting a decline in the average age of deaths from pandemics. The deaths of residents of Blue Earth County and Ramsey County were one of 24 reported Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, and the state’s COVID-19 casualties increased to 8,354. More than 85% of all COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota are elderly, including 15 reported Wednesday, but of a pandemic fueled by a rapidly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus this summer. In the waves, the average age is slowly declining. Prior to July 1, 88% of COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota were elderly. Since then, 73% have been elderly. Chris Elesmann, director of infectious diseases in the state, said that all three people in their thirties who died of COVID-19 are in the underlying health condition commonly associated with severe coronavirus infections in young Minnesotans. rice field. However, she described the underlying condition as fairly common, such as obesity. “These weren’t medically vulnerable individuals,” she said. Eresman and state leaders urged unvaccinated Minnesotans to seek an attack on COVID-19. Studies have shown that the vaccine has lost its ability to prevent infection during the delta variant era, but maintains strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death. Sanford Health reported on Tuesday 211 COVID-19 patients in beds in Dakota and Minnesota, including 19 (or 9%) fully vaccinated. Of the 48 people receiving intensive care, only 3 (or 6%) were vaccinated. Overall, Minnesota reported on Tuesday that 990 COVID-19 patients were in bed, including 260 in need of intensive care. This is an increase from a minimum of 90 COVID-19 hospitalizations on June 14, after the reduction in infectious diseases allowed the state to withdraw the obligation to use indoor masks and restrictions on social distance. Hospital leaders plan to continue expanding COVID-19 cases, but hope that the predictive model is correct and that the latest coronavirus wave will peak later this month or early November. increase. An ensemble model updated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday predicted little change in Minnesota’s coronavirus infection rate until the end of October. According to CDC data, more than 75% of eligible Minnesotan 12 years and older are vaccinated with at least the first COVID-19 vaccine. This includes some vaccinations provided at federal facilities not recorded by the state. However, according to state data, vaccination rates decline with age. More than 94% of older people are first vaccinated, compared to less than 60% of teens aged 12 to 17 years. Nearly 200,000 Minnesotans received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Recommended for conditions that impair the immune system or part of the Pfizer version’s third booster recommendation. Minnesota follows general guidance and recommends a third Pfizer booster dose for the elderly and people over the age of 50 with underlying health. Boosters can also be provided to young adults at risk of occupational exposure to similar health problems and infectious diseases. Double-dose Moderna and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters are still under consideration by federal authorities. Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744

