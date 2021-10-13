According to CDC data, the United States has recorded a record high of more than 96,000 drug overdose deaths in 12 months.





During that 12 months (the period during which the Covid-19 pandemic occurred in the United States and normal daily operations were suspended), there were 96,779 drug overdose cases in the United States, an increase of 29.6% from March 2020 to March 2021. Death was reported. According to the CDC, deaths from drug overdose require a “long-term study” to be recorded, so preliminary data was released Wednesday.

The CDC’s estimated number of deaths, which explains the delay in reporting, exceeded 99,000 from March 2020 to March 2021.

The numbers released on Wednesday show that the number of deaths from drug overdose reported in the 12 months to February is higher, but the increase in deaths is slightly slower. Between February 2020 and February 2021, reported drug overdose deaths increased by 29.7%.

Overdose deaths decreased in the three states between March 2020 and March 2021. New Hampshire, New Jersey and South Dakota. Reported overdose deaths in South Dakota decreased by 16.3%, the highest in any state.

Vermont had the highest number of deaths from overdose than any other state. Deaths from overdose reported in Vermont increased by 85.1% from March 2020 to March 2021. Vermont also saw the largest increase in the February dataset. In the breakdown of CDC overdose mortality data by drug class, opioids accounted for the largest number of overdose mortality, followed by synthetic opioids excluding methadone. Methadone continued to confirm that overdose resulted in the lowest number of deaths. “It’s important to remember that behind these devastating numbers are family members, friends, and members of the community who are saddened by the loss of their loved ones,” said the Secretary-General of the National Drug Control Policy Office. Deputy Regina Label said. The statement calls on Congress to fund President Biden’s budget request to improve prevention and treatment of substance abuse, among other efforts. Last year The largest annual increase in drug overdose deaths reported so far in the United States Earlier this year, the CDC, which killed more than 93,000 people in 2020, said it was up about 30% compared to 2019. “The pandemic” caused a catastrophic conflict of health crises in the United States, “said Dr. Nora Volkow, then director of the National Institute of Substance Abuse. “This is an incredibly uncertain and stressful time for many, with increased drug consumption, difficulty in accessing life-saving treatments for substance use disorders, and a tragic increase in death from overdose. “It will be done,” Volkow said earlier this year. The Wednesday update covers one of the deadliest times of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States. There, cases, hospitalizations and deaths surged from the end of last year to the beginning of 2021.

