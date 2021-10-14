Indiana parents say Walgreens accidentally injected the Covid-19 vaccine into them and their two children instead of vaccination against the flu.





Price took his four- and five-year-olds to Walgreens in Evansville, Indiana on October 4th each year. About 90 minutes later, the pharmacist called, saying he had made a mistake. The entire family was injected with an adult dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I was just shocked when they called us and told us they made a mistake and gave us the wrong shot,” said Alexandra Price. “The only thing I could tell them was,’What does this mean for my children?'”

Alexandra and Joshua had already been fully vaccinated since April last year and were worried about themselves, but more worried about Sophia 5 and Luke 4.

“Before returning home from Walgreens, Lucas began to feel sick,” said Alexandra.

“He was lethargic, lethargic, and already feverish,” Joshua added. The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is approved for people over the age of 16 and has an emergency use authorization for people between the ages of 12 and 15.Pfizer tweeted on October 7th Submitted a formal request for a small amount of emergency use authorization of Vaccines for children 5-11 years To the Food and Drug Administration. “They’re probably okay,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. “The difference is that they got a vaccine dose that was three times higher than they were tested in clinical trials.” “I’m worried they got a higher dose and they have to be monitored, but they should really work,” Hotez said. “Currently, we have a lot of data for people over 5 years old.” He added that additional doses of the Alexandra and Joshua vaccines are similar to receiving booster shots. Prices say Walgreens hesitated after Walgreens demanded that they be given evidence of vaccination so that families could show medical professionals what was given in an emergency. “We hired our own lawyer because they wanted to involve the legal department and didn’t want to give us those cards,” said Alexandra. Joshua explained that the card is important evidence for doctors if their children continue to get sick. Walgreens gave them the card the next day, he said. Walgreens spokesman Kris Lathan has issued a statement to CNN that privacy laws have prevented him from commenting on certain events. “Generally speaking, such cases are rare and we know that Walgreens takes these issues very seriously,” the statement said. “In the event of an error, our primary concern is always patient health. Our multi-step vaccination procedure includes several safety measures to minimize the possibility of human error. Checks are included. Prevent such events. ” Walgreens has not commented on how the vaccine mix could have occurred. Sophia and Lucas’ symptoms worsened, and Price took the children to see a cardiologist. “Since receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, children have experienced many negative effects, including fever, body aches, coughs, headaches, and nausea,” said a statement released by Price’s lawyer. It’s one of the symptoms. ” , Dan Tuley. “4 and 5 years old are treated by a pediatric cardiologist with tachycardia and hypertension, respectively.” After a follow-up promise on Tuesday, Alexandra said Lucas had improved but Sophia had deteriorated. “Her blood pressure is in the 98th percentile and she has no energy.” Alexandra and Joshua themselves continue to slowly recover from the symptoms that developed shortly after vaccination. These symptoms include high blood pressure, fever, chest pain, and headache. “It’s been over a week and I still have high blood pressure and chest pain,” Joshua said. He said he was being monitored by his doctor for blood pressure and chest pain. CNN tried to contact Pfizer for comment, but did not receive a reply.

