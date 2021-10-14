Marin becomes the only county in California and moves to the yellow layer





Marin, California (KRON) – Marin County has moved to the yellow layer, making it the only county in California. on Wednesday, CDCCOVID data tracker Updated to indicate that Marin has a moderate level of community COVID-19 infection. “There was a direct correlation between high vaccination rates and low cases,” according to county officials. Mass vaccination, booster shot clinic opens in Solano County Fairgrounds

The county will continue to use the CDC tracker to monitor transmission rates, but if the county stays in the yellow layer for three weeks in a row, the local indoor mask obligation ends and by default it becomes California’s current mask obligation. Become. From October 15th, Marin County will relax its guidelines for indoor masks as the number of cases and hospitalization rates continue to decline. The following companies may be eligible for an indoor mask exemption if they can prove that everyone in attendance is fully vaccinated. Gym / Fitness Center

Office settings

Employee commuter vehicle

Religious gatherings

University class Vaccine Obligations: In San Francisco, Some Companies Need COVID Shots

County officials issued the following statement: Yes, late yesterday I was informed that Marin had moved to “moderate” or yellow levels. CDC Community Send Tracker.. Currently, Marin County is the only county in California that is classified as yellow. This was earned by our community through high immunization rates and strict adherence to other non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as wearing masks indoors. There is a direct correlation between high vaccination rates and low case rates, which is an example of what we can do together as a community. Marin County is on the margin of orange (“substantial”) and yellow levels, so rate fluctuations are expected. This means that marine may temporarily return to orange until the data stabilizes at a consistently low rate. The Marin County Public Health Service will continue to use the CDC tracker to monitor local infection rates. This measurement is one of the three criteria needed to raise the indoor mask requirements in the area. If the marine remains yellow for three consecutive weeks, the local indoor mask requirement ends and defaults to the state’s current mask obligations. For more information on masking requirements and complete criteria for lifting local obligations, please visit: Mask and face cover web page..

