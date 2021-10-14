Find Important Covid Booster Shots, English Studies to Stop Infection | Coronavirus

Scientists urged qualified people to get Covid booster shots after a large study in the UK found evidence of a “breakthrough infection” more than three months after full vaccination. ..

Researchers at Imperial College London analyzed over 100,000 cotton swabs from a random sample of the population and found that unvaccinated people had a Covid infection rate three to four times higher than those who received two injections. Did.

However, complete vaccination significantly reduced the infection rate, from 1.76% unvaccinated to 0.35% 3 months after the second vaccination, but the infection rate is 3-6 after the second vaccination. It rose to 0.55% again in the month.

This finding suggests that protection against infection, with or without symptoms, begins to decline months after full vaccination, but other studies show that vaccine protection against hospitalization and death is much stronger. is showing.

“The increased potential for breakthrough infections reinforces the need for booster programs,” said Paul Elliott, head of React research and professor of epidemiology and public health medicine at Imperial. “Getting a booster dose when it becomes available is an incentive for people,” added Professor Christl Donnelly, a statistical epidemiologist in the study. The result is that the number of new Covid cases in the UK has increased to 42,776, the highest since late July.

The React study uses community tests to provide regular snapshots of the UK epidemic throughout the Covid crisis. The latest data includes the results of 100,527 swabs provided September 9-27 and another 98,233 swabs obtained from June-July.

All of the viruses sequenced in this study are highly contagious delta mutants, and one sample has a mutation called E484K, which may help avoid immunity from past infections and vaccinations. I have.Delta’s relatives are being monitored by the UK health Security agency.

According to preliminary results from a survey that has not yet been peer-reviewed, the highest prevalence in September was between the ages of 5 and 17, with about 2.5% being positive, followed by those between the ages of 35 and 54. The age group most likely to have children at school. Efforts are currently underway to vaccinate healthy children aged 12 to 15 and provide boosters to people over the age of 50.

Studies show that complete vaccination reduced the risk of infection by about 60%, with or without symptoms. Although the Pfizer vaccine appeared to be more effective than AstraZeneca, the vaccine was given to different age groups at different times of the epidemic and cannot be compared directly.

Previous studies have shown a decrease in antibodies to Covid in the months following vaccination, but recent studies show that two doses are very protective against serious illness. It is suggested that.Last week usa Researcher reported Two doses of Pfizer vaccine were 90% defensive against hospitalization for at least 6 months, even though protection against infection was halved over the same period.

According to a React study, UK prevalence was almost flat in September, but the big picture obscured clear trends in certain age groups and regions. Infectious diseases increased rapidly in school children, and the R number by the age of 17 was 1.18. The rate generally declined between the ages of 18 and 54 and was stable above the age of 55.

The R, which is the number of people infected with the virus, was 1.03 across the UK in September, but the infection appears to be increasing in the East Midlands and London, with Rs of 1.36 and 1.59. .. Infection rates are almost twice as high in black participants as in whites (1.41% vs. 0.78%) and are more common among large families and those who share a home with at least one child. bottom.