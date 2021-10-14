Health
Henrietta Lacks family sues biotechnology company for benefiting from “stolen” cellsExBulletin
Henrietta Lacks Real Estate has filed a proceeding against Thermo Fisher Scientific. Thermo Fisher Scientific sells a commercial line of HeLa tissue for profiting from Lux’s “stolen” cells.
Alisa Chan, Host:
In 1951, a black woman named Henrietta Lacks set foot in Johns Hopkins Hospital complaining of pain. The doctor diagnosed her with cervical cancer. She died just a few months later. But what the five mothers didn’t know was that her cells lived longer than she did and were used to develop new drugs and vaccines. So who will benefit from it? As WBUR’s Yasmin Amer explains, the question is at the heart of the new proceedings.
Yasmine Amar, Byline: As Ron Lux says, Henrietta Lacks cells were abnormal and powerful.
Ron Lux: We consider grandmothers to be superheroes. The family is very proud that their grandmother’s cells have helped many.
AMER: Her cell was the first known immortal cell. She prospered while other cells died in the lab. They proliferated. They empowered doctors to carry out new and innovative research. Names and assets called Henrietta Lacks HeLa cells were built on them. Attorney Ben Crump has filed a proceeding on behalf of Lux’s real estate.
Ben Crump: Why is her family not receiving one red penny when everyone else can benefit from her cells?
AMER: The subject of the proceeding is Thermo Fisher Scientific, which sells a commercial line of HeLa tissue. A biotechnology company based in the suburbs of Boston has accused Henrietta Lacks of unfair gains as it continued to profit from HeLa cells even after learning that it did not allow it to be ingested or used. .. Currently, the family wants financial compensation from Thermo Fisher and other companies to get the family’s permission. Again, her grandson, Ron Lux.
Lack: So I have to tell this story. I have to regain control of Henrietta’s heritage. This is incorrect.
AMER: A spokesman for Thermo Fisher Scientific said there was no official response to NPR yet. After Rebecca Skloot’s 2010 book and the HBO movie starring Oprah, it became more widely known what happened to Lux. Glencohen teaches law and bioethics at Harvard University and says that what happened to Lux was not uncommon.
Glenn Cohen: Indeed, historically, no one said that what was done to Henrietta Lacks was a moral mistake, as was done to many black women who were seeking hospital treatment at the time. Agree.
AMER: Cohen says what happened to Lux was unethical, but the proceedings may be difficult for the family to win.
Cohen: There is a legal issue when the tissue is harvested. Requesting informed consent was not the ethical rule of the day.
AMER: Another issue is precedent. Those who have previously sued genetic material have not been very successful. But Ben Crump, a lawyer who represented George Floyd’s family, said times have changed, and Lux’s story is one of racial injustices.
Crump: Respect the fact that Henrietta Lacks’ life was important, Black Lives Matter. This is what we mean by trying to do racial calculations in America.
AMER: Although the medical consent law has changed since Lux’s death, businesses are still using our genetic material all the time.
Cohen: If you’ve had surgery when you went to a blood test, you’ve probably already agreed many times to the secondary use of a bunch of your body’s materials. Most of us have. A piece of paper we signed shows that this is the case.
AMER: According to Cohen, documents can usually be used for research or commercial purposes as long as the genetic material cannot be identified. This is due to a federal regulation called the Common Rule that governs medical consent in the United States. Inspired by what happened to Henrietta Lacks, the Obama administration sought to make it clearer in 2015 to obtain a permit. But those efforts have failed.
Cohen: Most of us are informed about the right to oppose, but few actually oppose it. This is the effect of this case. But in a sense, it’s not the effect the family wanted.
AMER: Meanwhile, other biotechnology companies are closely watching the proceedings. This is the first proceeding by the Lux family, but there are possible more proceedings. For NPR News, I’m Yasmin Amer from Boston.
(Music sound bite)
Copyright © 2021 NPR. all rights reserved.Visit our website terms of service When Authority page of www.npr.org For more information.
NPR transcript Verb8tm, Inc., NPR Contractor, created using a proprietary transfer process developed by NPR. This text may not be in final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR programming is audio recording.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/13/1045746606/henrietta-lacks-family-sues-biotech-company-for-profiting-from-stolen-cells
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]