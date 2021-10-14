Weekly COVID-19 test required for JeffCo employees – CBS Denver





Jefferson County, Colorado (CBS4) – Following the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, thousands of county and city officials in Jefferson County will soon need weekly examinations.new Public health order Approved by the Jefferson County Health Commission on Monday. Effective November 1st. read more: Longmont Shooting: USPS Mail Carrier Deadly Shot in Front of Mailbox “These measures, such as testing and pre-ordering masks for county and city government buildings, are proven strategies that help reduce proliferation,” said Greg, president of the Health Commission. Deranlow says. This order does not apply to employees who are 100% working from home. County and municipal workers who provide evidence of complete vaccination against COVID-19 are also exempt from weekly inspections. “Vaccination is a way to comply with current public health orders, but it is not a requirement for vaccination,” said Deranleau. “This is a test requirement.” According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county saw more than 1,100 new cases last week and is considered an area at high risk of infection. Testing will change in some departments, but both Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Jeffco Public School have told CBS4 that they are testing themselves for several weeks. read more: Rogel Aguilera-Mederos confronts his own trial of the deadly 2019 I-70 crash “If we hadn’t expected it to work, we wouldn’t have taken action on this order,” Deranro said. The choice to require testing is different from cities like Denver, which recently required employees to be vaccinated. Mr Delanlow said the board hopes that vaccination numbers will still increase with current orders. “We hope that this test requirement will encourage businesses and other organizations to take similar steps, because it will, after all, encourage vaccine intake,” he said. This order is valid until Jefferson County experiences at least 21 consecutive days in the moderate or low infection category of the CDC. Other news: Colorado Small Business Owners Sue State for Discrimination There is no need to supervise the test and it is recommended. The county currently lists over 5 dozen free test sites. That website..

