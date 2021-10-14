80% of eligible San Diegans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 | News





A total of 2,242,203 San Diegans (80% of eligible) are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the County Health and Welfare Department announced today. Milestones position San Diego among the states and the most vaccinated counties in the country. “San Diegans did a great job of getting the COVID-19 vaccinated,” said Dr. Seema Shah, MD, Medical Director of HHSA’s Epidemiology and Immunization Services Division. “But we shouldn’t be satisfied. The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, and people with weakened immunity, ineligible, or other vulnerable people are our collective protection. Eligible residents must continue vaccination and take booster shots when it is their turn. “ Free COVID-19 vaccination is offered in more than 400 locations throughout the county. They include clinics, retail pharmacies (Rite Aid, Walgreens, CVS, etc.), community clinics, and county public health centers. “Local health care providers and many other county partners have made great efforts to vaccinate San Diegan and make it available to anyone who wants it,” Shah said. Mr. says. Vaccine supplies are still plentiful for both those seeking a first dose and booster immunity for those who have been vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine and meet the criteria. A complete list of locations and details on booster qualifications can be found at: Coronavirus-sd.com.. Vaccination progress: Dosage: 4.87 million or more.

At least one vaccination: 89.2% of San Diegans over 2.5 million or over 12 years of age are partially vaccinated.

Complete vaccination: 2.24 million or more or 80%.

For more information on vaccination, please visit: Coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.. Dead (number: Since the last report on October 6, 2021, 37 new deaths have been reported. The total number of people in this area is 4,141.

Between August 22nd and October 10th, 2021, 27 men and 10 women.

Seven were over 80 years old, nine were in their 70s, eight were in their 60s, six were in their 50s, five were in their 40s, and two were in their thirties.

Six who died were completely vaccinated and 31 were not fully vaccinated.

Thirty-five had an underlying medical condition, one had no medical condition, and one had a medical history pending. Cases, hospitalizations, case rates and tests: On October 12, 333 COVID-19 cases were reported to the county. The total number of people in this area is currently 362,618.

Last week (October 6th to October 12th) there were 3,241 cases, and the previous week (September 29th to October 5th) there were 3,631 cases.

There have been 263 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last 30 days (September 13th to October 12th). 258 were not fully vaccinated and 5 were fully vaccinated.

The overall case rate per 100,000 inhabitants of San Diego County is 15.4, 8.3 for fully vaccinated people, and 25.8 for fully unvaccinated San Diego.

On October 12, 15,149 tests were reported to the county, with 2.2% of newly positive cases.

The 14-day rolling percentage of positive cases under test is 2.3%. Occurrence of community settings: Twenty-one new community outbreaks have been identified in the last seven days (October 6-12): 11 in TK-12 grade schools, 4 in day care / kindergarten / nursery, in business Two, two for restaurants / bars, one for government settings and one for hotels / resorts / spas.

Community outbreaks are triggered more than 7 times in 7 days. For more information: Data update County Coronavirus-sd.com website It will be released around 5 pm

..

