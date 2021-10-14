Sara Gilbert, creator of the Oxford Covid Vaccine, encourages pregnant women to jab





Professor Sarah Gilbert, one of the inventors of Oxford AstraZeneca Jab said it was especially important for pregnant mothers to be immunized. coronavirus It is especially dangerous if it develops during pregnancy. After feeding a penguin named after her at the Sea Life London Aquarium, Dame Sarah said: “We are now safe for them, protect them, and have a lot of evidence that Covid-19 is really dangerous during pregnancy. < style="display:block;padding-top:91.6129%"/> (PA graphics) / PA graphics read more “You don’t want to expose yourself and your baby to Covid infection, so vaccinate. “Many studies have been done on these vaccines over the years. “Before I knew about the coronavirus, I was working on how to make a vaccine. “Currently, there are billions of vaccinations worldwide, so there is a great deal of evidence of its safety and efficacy, and it is very important that people continue to be vaccinated. “For those who are called to have a booster: When it’s your turn, bring a booster.” This will come later NHS England Between July 1st and September 30th, 17% of Covid patients treated with a special lung bypass device were found to be future mothers who were not initially vaccinated. According to NHS data, 32% of all women aged 16-49 years are pregnant in the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) intensive care unit, and the patient’s lungs are too large for the ventilator to maintain oxygen. Used when is damaged. level.

