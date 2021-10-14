Health
COVID prevents breast cancer screening and care and can be fatal
Appling’s Glenda Dunn, 55, has a mask and hand sanitizer by the front door for reasons, and it’s not negotiable.
“I’m going to wear a mask when I come to my house,” said Dan, who is being treated for breast cancer. “They get it and disinfect it. If they don’t want it, they’re at the front door.”
Dan, whose immune system has been compromised by her treatment, was diagnosed late last year in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic. The disruption in care, diagnosis and treatment of patients like her not only had an immediate impact on their health, but would have serious consequences in the distant future, doctors said.
Norman Sharpless, director of the National Cancer Institute, estimated that the turmoil caused by the pandemic would kill another 10,000 people in the next decade from breast and colon cancer alone. Another estimate published in The Lancet Oncology predicts that delays in diagnosis will increase breast cancer deaths by as much as 9.6% over the next five years.
These confusions were exacerbated at the beginning of the pandemic. Researchers investigating a national breast and cervical cancer early detection program that helps low-income, uninsured women to be screened in April 2020 compared to the same month’s average for the past five years. We saw a sharp 87% decrease in breast cancer screening. From 19 and 366 to 2,607, according to preventive medicine research.The study found that the rate had recovered somewhat by June, but was still 39% lower than in the previous year.
Dr. Alicia Huff Vineyard, a surgical oncology scholar at the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University, said even these short delays could have consequences.
“The mammogram is the place to catch it before you feel it, and catch it much earlier,” she said. “There were some patients who postponed the mammogram for 6 months to 1 year, and unfortunately, due to the delay, small or more advanced cancers were found.”
This was the case with Jeanne Harrison (76), who had faithfully received her mammogram at AU Health for 25 years because her mother had cancer in both breasts. Then last year she had to miss it for a pandemic, which she feels many women did.
“There were many of us who didn’t want to go to the hospital because of the virus,” said retired lawyer Harrison. However, after that, she was doing a self-examination and found a small lump in her right breast. It was removed by Dr. Vineyard with a mastectomy. Still, she considers herself lucky.
“I was very lucky, but not worse,” said Harrison, who is still facing radiation therapy and a year of chemotherapy.
It wasn’t just the diagnosis that was delayed. During this recent surge in COVID-19, AU Medical Center managers turned the surgical recovery room into a temporary ICU due to lack of beds in the intensive care unit. Vineyard needed the room for patients who were already scheduled for breast cancer surgery, but it had to be postponed. Fortunately, it was an outpatient, and Vineyard took her to a surgical center in Columbia County about 10 days later, but the delay hit the patient.
“Mentally, it was hard for her. She told me so,” Vineyard said. “She knew there was nothing we could do about it.”
more:Georgia Cancer Center Outreach for Augusta Gap
more:“Really bad inequality”: Blacks hit hardest in Georgia during a pandemic in rural areas
Even if the COVID-19 pandemic diminishes, cancer patients with weakened immunity are constantly at risk of infection.
“That’s a big risk,” Vineyard said. Her patients “have a much higher risk of infections and serious complications because they cannot initiate a good immune response,” she said.
That’s why Dan always has an antibacterial cloth when he goes out. “When I go out of my house, I’ll wipe it out,” she said. “If you want, you can call me a delusion, but I’m just cautious because I know my immune system is at stake.”
It is also the reason why cancer centers have to pay attention to who is allowed around the patient. In many cases, family members and friends who usually accompany the patient to support the patient are not there. In one case during the COVID-19 surge, it was a woman who underwent double mastectomy.
“The young woman had to be picked up by her husband, he couldn’t be there at all during the whole process,” Vineyard said.
Its serious lack of support has hit all her patients.
“Similar to other patients who have undergone chemotherapy and surgery on their own, no one kisses their cheeks before returning to the operating room,” Vineyard said. “It’s clearly very different from what we’ve been able to offer to patients.”
Vineyard’s own seizures with COVID-19 affected Dan’s care. The doctor was diagnosed last December, the day before receiving the first injection of the vaccine. She was quarantined when she submitted the results of Dan’s biopsy.
“I actually had to give her those results in effect, but it’s not exactly the same,” he said, sitting with the patient and family and considering what was found and treatment options. Vineyard said the test, which he likes and may also do a physical examination. “She handled the news very well and we talked about what treatment options we have, but while I’m still in quarantine and can’t do anything else, I’ll give you such news. It was really hard to tell. “
Vineyard knows how important personal contact and support is to the patient, as she is a breast cancer survivor herself. In the case of Dan, her support never left her side. It was her husband, Alonzo.
“It was a little hard (due to the pandemic),” she said. “But my husband is very strong and he keeps me moving. He was thick and thin with me. He never missed his promise with me.”
According to Alonzo, the two who knew each other for more than 45 years growing up in Appling became intimate.
“You mesh into one,” he said. Therefore, not going with her on every visit was not an option, Alonzo said.
“I had to be there for her,” he said.
Dan said Alonzo has a way to feel good about anything.
“I tell you one thing, if laughter is the best medicine, I can live forever as long as he is here,” she said. “He makes me laugh every day.”
Sources
2/ https://www.augustachronicle.com/story/news/2021/10/14/covid-fewer-breast-cancer-screenings-treatment-could-increase-deaths/6090063001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]