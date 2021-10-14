Connect with us

Health

COVID prevents breast cancer screening and care and can be fatal

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By

 


Appling’s Glenda Dunn, 55, has a mask and hand sanitizer by the front door for reasons, and it’s not negotiable.

“I’m going to wear a mask when I come to my house,” said Dan, who is being treated for breast cancer. “They get it and disinfect it. If they don’t want it, they’re at the front door.”

Dan, whose immune system has been compromised by her treatment, was diagnosed late last year in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic. The disruption in care, diagnosis and treatment of patients like her not only had an immediate impact on their health, but would have serious consequences in the distant future, doctors said.

Norman Sharpless, director of the National Cancer Institute, estimated that the turmoil caused by the pandemic would kill another 10,000 people in the next decade from breast and colon cancer alone. Another estimate published in The Lancet Oncology predicts that delays in diagnosis will increase breast cancer deaths by as much as 9.6% over the next five years.

These confusions were exacerbated at the beginning of the pandemic. Researchers investigating a national breast and cervical cancer early detection program that helps low-income, uninsured women to be screened in April 2020 compared to the same month’s average for the past five years. We saw a sharp 87% decrease in breast cancer screening. From 19 and 366 to 2,607, according to preventive medicine research.The study found that the rate had recovered somewhat by June, but was still 39% lower than in the previous year.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.augustachronicle.com/story/news/2021/10/14/covid-fewer-breast-cancer-screenings-treatment-could-increase-deaths/6090063001/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: