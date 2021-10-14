The group wants to reach 30,000 vaccine holdings in two counties in Maine.





Maine is one of the most vaccinated states, with two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Maine People’s Resource Center wants to reach out to the last third of the people in the two counties and convince them to get vaccinated. A non-profit organization affiliated with the left-handed Maine People’s Union aims to reach 30,000 Maine states in Androscoggin and Penobscot counties by the end of November and convince them to jab. We started outreach activities on Wednesday. Both counties have some of the lowest immunization rates in the state. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, about 58.7% of Androscoggin’s population is fully vaccinated and Penobscot is 60.7%. According to CDC data in Maine, zip code immunization rates, including Bangor and several surrounding towns, are 90%, while suburban communities such as Bradford and Charleston are less than 60%. The Maine People’s Resource Center dispatches solicitors for direct assistance by approaching people in the Bangor region and connecting to resources that provide easy access to vaccines, such as booking applications and transportation. doing. On Wednesday afternoon, coordinators gathered at Perth Memorial Park outside the Bangor Public Library to play country music and give prizes to local Bangor companies. Abigail St, Outreach Manager for the Maine People’s Alliance. Valle said: She said some solicitors are using their own personal story of getting vaccinated to encourage others to do so. She said that one of the biggest reasons people aren’t vaccinated is due to logistics. The Maine People’s Resource Center connects to resources such as transfers to and from the vaccination site to enable vaccination. I was hospitalized by COVID-19 Declined in Bangor Illness for the past few weeks Sustainable In a small rural community Distrust of authority is widespread The vaccination rate is low. According to St. Barre, the Maine People’s Resources Center has contacted 6,000 people so far. Canceller Jay Bowie, standing outside Center Street’s Bagel Central, said most of the people they spoke to were vaccinated. Bowie’s job was to reach the unvaccinated “last percent” and to give them mild tweaks to do so, they said. “It’s about making sure you reach your neighbors wherever you are, whether in the country or in the city, and leave no stones behind,” Bowie said. Another canceller, Corvus Crump, had already registered one person for a vaccine appointment at CVS within minutes of standing outside the Mexican Blues on Hammond Street. Most people who passed by said they were vaccinated, but Crump said the unvaccinated people he spoke of cited ideological reasons and false information that they were not vaccinated. The most important point in persuading holdouts to vaccinate is to be as open and welcoming as possible to identify the causes that are unjudgmental and prevent vaccination. “Fire and sulfur don’t work,” he said. “Please address their problems, ask questions, and meet their misinformation.” More articles from BDN

