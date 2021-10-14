Unlike LA, San Diego is not obliged to use the COVID-19 vaccine

San Diego County officials have no plans to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for admission to restaurants, shopping centers and other indoor environments, local officials announced Wednesday.

The news arrives a week after the Los Angeles City Council voted 11-2. I need proof Complete vaccination at indoor venues in the city. The mission will come into effect in November. But Nathan Fletcher, chair of the supervisory board, said the county probably wouldn’t follow suit.

“Our vaccination coverage is some of the highest in the country, and our COVID cases are clearly declining,” Fletcher said in a statement. “At this time, San Diego County has no plans to require local businesses to vaccinate.”

Also, it seems that the state has no plans to issue a vaccine obligation. In response to the Union Tribune investigation, the California Public Health Service said individual counties could take stricter pandemic precautions than the state’s position.

According to Courtney Pittam, a spokesman for Mayor Todd Gloria, the city of San Diego will not require vaccination to access indoor spaces unless the county changes its guidance.

This is not the first time San Diego and Los Angeles have taken different approaches to controlling the spread of the coronavirus. In July, Los Angeles County reinstated its obligation to use indoor masks to delay cases and hospitalizations caused by the rapidly expanding Delta variant. A few weeks later, local officials asked San Diego to wear a mask, with or without vaccination. However, the local announcement was just a recommendation, not an obligation.

Still, infectious diseases and hospitalizations are steadily declining in San Diego. On July 23, the county reported about 1,200 new cases. This is the highest total day since February. On Wednesday, the county reported 333 additional cases. According to the latest local report, the percentage of tests that returned positive also dropped from 8.8% in early August to 3.1% at the end of September. And the number of San Diegans in a hospital with COVID-19 has dropped from 537 a month ago to 287.

One of the potential reasons for this improvement without Maskmandate is that San Diego has a higher vaccination rate than Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, about 70% of people over the age of 12 in Los Angeles are fully immunized. That is the age group currently eligible. By comparison, About 80 percent The proportion of San Diegans over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated, which is also higher than 72% of the state as a whole.

It is clear that people who are not fully vaccinated are at the mercy of a pandemic. From mid-September to mid-October, fully unvaccinated residents accounted for 75% of infections, 98% of hospitalizations, and 86% of COVID-19 deaths, according to county figures released last week. .. Also, 31 of the 37 additional coronavirus deaths reported by the county since last week are among those who are not fully immunized.

The gap between fully vaccinated San Diegan and everyone else can widen as the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC deploy booster shots. People who received a second dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months before late September are 65 years of age or older or at risk of severe COVID-19 based on their health, living and working conditions. If so, you are eligible for a third vaccination. This includes health care workers, grocery store clerks, and people in homeless shelters.

People who have been vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson are not eligible for boosters, but may change quickly. The FDA’s Vaccine Advisory Board will meet Thursday and Friday to review evidence for approving booster immunity for both vaccines. The committee will also discuss whether vaccine types may be mixed for boosted immune doses.

Dr. Mark Sawyer, an infectious disease expert at Rady Children’s Hospital, will be part of these discussions. Sawyer joined an advisory board recommending the FDA approve all three vaccines and recently voted to approve Pfizer’s shot booster.

“If I have to guess, by the time we’re all done, Moderna and J & J’s recommendations could be the same as they eventually reached Pfizer,” he said. rice field. “But I really don’t know that.”

Sawyer emphasized that the main way to end a pandemic is to get an unvaccinated vaccine. This is supported by local data. In the past month, about 9.6 out of 1,000 completely unvaccinated residents have been infected with the coronavirus. This figure reduces the difference in so-called breakthrough infection rates among complete vaccinations, with 2, 2.5 and 3.5 cases per 1,000 residents of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, respectively.

There is one group of residents who are not yet vaccinated. It’s a child.But on September 20, Pfizer Presentation Vaccine studies in more than 2,260 children have shown that injections are safe and provoke a strong immune response. On October 26, the FDA’s Advisory Board will meet to discuss a bid for Pfizer to provide vaccines to children aged 5 to 11. There are approximately 344,000 San Diegans in that age group, and vaccines will be deployed as determined by the FDA and CDC. You can start by the end of the month for your child.

Public health officials are also urging everyone to be vaccinated against the flu as the region heads for the fall and winter months. On Wednesday morning, Supervisor Fletcher publicly received the flu vaccine. After a while, the county announced that San Diego recorded 195 confirmed cases of influenza in 2021. This has increased from an average of 128 cases over the five years in the region by mid-October.

The state public health service also urged Californians to be vaccinated against the flu, saying that in essence, one rapidly spreading virus would suffice.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the severe flu season can have a devastating impact on California,” CDPH director Dr. Thomas J. Aragon said in a statement. “Getting a flu shot is a safe and easy thing we can all do to keep people away from the hospital and reduce the burden on our health system.”