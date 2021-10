Over 50% of Covid Survivors Experience Symptoms Up to 6 Months: Study

According to a large study, more than half of the 236 million people who recovered from Covid-19 worldwide after December 2019 had post-Covid symptoms (more generally longer) within 6 months of recovery. Experience (known as Covid). Prolonged symptoms of Covid mainly include fatigue, dyspnea, chest pain, joint pain, and loss of taste and smell. A research team at Pennsylvania State University in the United States surveyed 57 global studies of 250,351 unvaccinated patients who recovered from Covid-19 between December 2019 and March 2021. The findings show that children as well as adults may experience some health problems for more than 6 months after recovering from Covid-19. In general, these complications affected the general well-being of patients, their mobility or organ system, but overall, one in two survivors experienced long-term Covid symptoms. More than half of all patients reported weight loss, malaise, fever or pain, and approximately 1 in 5 survivors experienced reduced mobility. Almost one in four survivors experienced poor concentration and one in three patients was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder. Six out of ten survivors had abnormal chest imaging, and more than a quarter of patients had dyspnea. Chest pain and palpitations are also one of the commonly reported conditions, with 1 in 5 patients experiencing hair loss or rash. Studies have shown that digestive problems such as abdominal pain, loss of appetite, diarrhea, and vomiting are also one of the commonly reported symptoms. “The fight against Covid does not end with recovery from an acute infection. Vaccination is the best ally to prevent the disease caused by Covid-19 and reduce the chances of a long Covid, even in the presence of breakthrough infections. “Co said. -Associate Professor Dr Paddy Ssentongo, Senior Research Fellow, Pennsylvania State Neural Engineering Center. Although the mechanisms behind these protracted symptoms in survivors are not fully understood, researchers have found that viruses, protracted infections, reinfections, or the production of autoantibodies (antibodies directed to their tissues). The reason why we believe that the overdrive of the immune system caused by the increase in the virus may be the cause. Early intervention is important for improving the quality of life of many Covid-19 survivors in the coming years, according to researchers, and healthcare providers may be depressed, anxious, or before Covid-19 infection. Post-traumatic stress disorder that was healthy. –IANS rv / bg / (Only the headlines and photos in this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff. The rest of the content is automatically generated from the syndicate feed.)

