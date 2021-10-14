OSDH: 4 Enid residents among 189 reported COVID-19-related deaths | News

ENID, Okla. — Four Enid residents were among the 189 weekly COVID-19-related deaths reported by Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

The weekly increase brought the total number of deaths in Garfield County to 157. Of those, 146 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 144 deaths.

Three other deaths were reported in Woodward along with one in Fairview.

The Health Department’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 9,402 confirmed deaths. The CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count — which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number — places the overall count in Oklahoma at 10,795 deaths, a weekly increase of 262, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

OSDH showed 628,298 total cases from CDC provisional state data, including 1,218 from Wednesday, and 627,699 total cases, a weekly increase of 8,643, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 11,905 active, a decrease of 1,083 in the past week. OSDH no longer reports recovered cases.

Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 9,849 — a weekly increase of 177 — with 232 active and 9,460, or 96.1%, recovered, according to OSDH.

The majority of cases — 8,738, or 88.7% — have been in Enid, which reported 206 active cases and 8,386 recovered.

There have been 3,859 cases, with 3,702 recovered and 75 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 4,765 cases, with 4,576 recovered and 69 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 45 cases with 44 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week included 66 in Woodward, 31 in Noble, 27 in Major, 22 in Woods, 19 in Kingfisher, 18 in Alfalfa, nine in Blaine and four in Grant.

Hospitalizations

Statewide, there have been 456 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total hospitalizations to 35,713 since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020. OSDH reported a three-day average of 740 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 21 pediatric hospitalizations — a decrease of 98 since last week. Of those, 228 are in the ICU across the state.

The three-day average hospitalizations in the Northwest Region is 24 with 10 in the ICU. St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had six confirmed positive COVID-19 patients with two in the ICU, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported 10 patients on Wednesday with four in the ICU.

OSDH reported, as of Tuesday, there were six ICU beds, or 27.3% of the total, and 155 adult inpatient beds, or 48.1% of the total, available in the Northwest Region, which consists of 18 counties including Garfield County. Health care workers have continued to emphasize that bed counts are fluid, constantly changing with patient conditions and hospital efforts to maximize space and treatments.

Schools

COVID-19-positive cases among both students and staff at Enid Public Schools have continued to decrease, according to the district’s case count regularly updated online.

Enid High School currently has four students in isolation after testing positive. Emerson and Waller middle schools have a combined number of seven students in isolation. No cases among students were reported at Longfellow Middle School.

Six students had tested positive at Prairie View Elementary School. There were also two student cases each at Garfield, Glenwood and Hoover elementary schools and one at Coolidge.

In total, there are 24 COVID-19-positive cases among students, and eight staff members from several EPS sites are in isolation, as well, including one in the transportation department.

Chisholm Middle School and Chisholm High School each reported one positive case in the past week. Chisholm Public Schools reports whenever a new case has been identified, but no other public schools in the immediate Enid area report current or active positive case totals.

Autry Technology Center reported three more positive case in the past week all on its main campus.

One individual was in the northeast hallway from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and tested positive on Thursday, Oct. 7. Another individual was in the southeast hallway between 7:30 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, Oct. 6, and tested positive on Thursday, Oct. 7. The third individual was in the northeast hallway between 7:30 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, Oct. 6, and tested positive on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Two Northern Oklahoma College Enid students have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation, with 12 more quarantining for possible exposure, according to NOC’s weekly update from Friday.

Of NOC’s 315 total cases, 279 individuals have been physically present on campus.

Northwestern Oklahoma State University reported 10 total active student cases as of last Friday on all of its campuses, but the college does not report on which of its Alva, Enid or Woodward campuses.

Epidemiology report

Oklahoma also saw a slight decrease in the number of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s weekly epidemiology report from the week of Oct. 3-9.

In that time period, 8,643 cases were reported, a decrease of 676, or 7.3%, from the week before, Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, which had 9,319. The number of deaths this week was 189, a decrease from the previous week’s 264.

From Oct. 3-9, 13,763 specimens were tested for COVID-19, though the report states that recent testing data was not available within the most current CDC data. In total, 8,906, or 12.1%, were positive.

As of Oct. 11, a total of 12,790 “breakthrough cases” have been reported in Oklahoma out of the reported 1,915,244 fully vaccinated residents, the report states. In July, there were 2,638 breakthrough cases and 29,330 unvaccinated cases reported.

In August, there were 4,298, or 5.5%, breakthrough cases out of the 77,623 total cases, and in September, there were 4,243 breakthrough cases and 47,039 unvaccinated cases. so far in October, there have been 660 breakthrough cases and 6,078 unvaccinated cases, according to OSDH.

In the last 30 days, 1,596 of 1,853 hospitalizations have been fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 51.6% of people 12 and older and 78.4% of those 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, while 60.7% of people 12 and older have received the first dose, and 87.3% of people 65 and older have received theirs, according to OSDH.

Overall in Oklahoma, 57.6% of residents have had at least one dose, compared with 57% last week. The number of residents statewide who completed the series is 48.6%, compared to 48.1% last week.

From Oct. 5-11, 55,444 vaccine doses were administered in the state, a decrease of 11,537 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 3,516,185 with 1,628,309 fully vaccinated.

Northwest Oklahoma

Health Department COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties:

• Woodward with 3,681 cases, 3,559 recovered, 79 active and 43 deaths, 34 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,544 cases, 2,472 recovered, 28 active and 44 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 13 from Hennessey, five from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,865 cases, 1,804 recovered, 33 active and 28 deaths, including 18 from Perry, four from Billings, three from Marland, two from Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,599 cases, 1,547 recovered, 30 active and 22 deaths, 20 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,290 cases, 1,262 recovered, 21 active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,477 cases, 1,430 recovered, 21 active and 26 deaths, six from Okeene, four from Watonga, three from Canton and one from Longdale. Seven each are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 1,219 cases, 1,152 recovered, 39 active and 28 deaths, 21 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 690 cases, 679 recovered, four active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

