Bay County incidents continue to plummet





Bay County — Bay County reported a 44.3% decline in new COVID-19 cases last week and has continued to decline for six weeks in the region. According to the latest statistics, the county reported 181 cases last week, ending on Sunday. This decrease was consistent with a decrease in COVID-19 cases across the state. The number of cases of COVID-19 has been declining since the beginning of September after a large surge earlier this year. Last week, the county reported 325 cases of COVID-19. A week ago, there were 351 cases in the county. This was a significant reduction from 900 cases reported 5 weeks ago and 1,132 cases reported 6 weeks ago. Panama City Beach:As COVID-19 declines, special events will resume at Panama City Beach. This is the first thing to expect. more:A booming Bay County?Economic developers forecast unprecedented growth in the coming years Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the county has reported a total of 32,283 cases. According to Florida Health Department statistics, 55% of county residents have been fully vaccinated since March 2020. Florida reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, adding 25,184 new cases. This is a 32.5% reduction from the previous week’s aggregate of 37,299 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Florida was ranked 46th among the states with the fastest per capita spread of the coronavirus, a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 12.6% from the previous week, and 656,699 cases were reported. With 6.45% of the country’s population, Florida had 3.83% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 12 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Gulf County reported eight cases last week. A week ago, 16 cases were reported. 2,979 cases have been reported through the pandemic. Washington County reported 31 cases last week. A week ago, 31 cases were also reported. Throughout the pandemic, 4,541 cases have been reported. Florida no longer publishes county-level death data. Throughout Florida, cases fell in 62 counties, the most in Miami-Dade County, from 4,825 a week ago to 3,564. In Broward County, there are 3,401 to 2,464 cases. There are 2,843 to 1,970 cases in Hillsborough County. >> See how your community has progressed in recent cases of coronavirus Florida ranks 17th in the state, with at least one vaccination, and 67.5% of its population has been vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 65.1%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Thursday, Florida reported an additional 446,039 vaccinations, including 110,219 initial doses. Last week, the state received 445,110 vaccinations, including 130,718 initial doses. Overall, Florida reported a total dose of 27,226,376 doses. Within Florida, the worst weekly outbreak per person was in Dixie County, with 244 cases per 100,000 people per week. 238 Hardy County; According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections begin at 100 per 100,000 people per week. Overall, the newest case was added in Miami-Dade County, with 3,564 cases. Broward County, 2,464 cases. And Hillsborough County, 1,970. In Florida, 1,368 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 1,719 people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 3,645,290 people have been coronavirus-positive and 56,667 have died from the disease in Florida, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 44,339,747 people are positive and 713,227 die.

