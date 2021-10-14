Outbreaks of COVID in Colorado schools infect 3,000 children





Nearly 3,000 children in Colorado are infected with COVID-19 at school, according to state health agency data. That’s a small percentage of the 883,000+ students attending kindergarten to high school in the state, but more than three times the number of children infected at school at the last high in December. New people under the age of 20 account for about a quarter of the state’s new COVID-19 infections. School outbreaks have increased for the eighth straight week, with 199 cases listed in Colorado Public Health and Environment Department data. The outbreak infected 456 staff and 2,997 students. This has increased by more than 1,000 cases for children. 3 weeks ago.. One employee of Craig’s Sandrock Elementary School died of the virus. This number is underestimated because, like most other settings, schools only need to report an outbreak if there are five or more cases that share a link, such as a common class or extracurricular activity. There is a possibility. At the peak of school outbreaks in December, 212 schools reported clusters, infecting 387 staff and 863 students. At that time, few schools offered face-to-face lessons, and children over the age of 10 had to wear masks. This may explain some differences. As schools moved online, new cases began to decline due to the lack of replacement for staff forced to quarantine. Outbreaks in day care centers have also increased in recent weeks, but remain relatively rare. During September, 15 to 18 facilities reported weekly outbreaks, while 28 occurred on Wednesday. Severe COVID-19 in children is still rare, currently 8 children between the ages of 12 and 17 are hospitalized, and 11 children are too young to be vaccinated. However, Dr. Sean O’Leary, an infectious disease specialist at Colorado Children’s Hospital, said at a press conference Wednesday that the children were “greatly suffering” from the illness itself, lost their loved ones and were absent from face-to-face schools and social events. rice field. .. Approximately 500 children have died from COVID-19 nationwide, making it one of the top 10 causes of death for children in 2020, O’Leary said. “It’s a mistake to say that it’s a benign illness for a child,” he said. Colorado Children’s Hospitals aren’t as flooded as pediatric intensive care units in some states, but the combination of COVID-19 and other viruses is almost full, O’Leary said. Says. Respiratory syncytial virus usually causes cold symptoms in adults, which can be severe in young children, peaks in winter, but is seen in many patients after June. “We don’t say we’re seeing that decline,” he said. All hospitalizations for COVID-19 confirmed or suspected in Colorado decreased by 11 from 1,045 on Tuesday to 1,034 on Wednesday afternoon. However, the daily decline doesn’t make much sense, as the numbers tend to fly around. At a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis again urged unvaccinated adults and children over the age of 12 to secretly shoot as needed. Of the 964 people admitted with COVID-19, 744 have not been completely vaccinated. With a few exceptions, he said, counties where more people were vaccinated had fewer hospitalizations. “There is no need to hospitalize people between the ages of 12 and 17,” he said.

