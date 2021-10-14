Cornwall Hospital Limits Surgery Due to Increase in COVID-19 Cases





In Cornwall, Ontario, hundreds of surgeries have been put on hold again as the city’s hospitals have been forced to close their operating rooms due to an increase in COVID-19 patients. In a release published Wednesday, officials at Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) said that only cases of life-threatening cancer and other high-priority surgery would progress over the next few weeks. “We do this ourselves for hospital self-preservation,” said Dr. Gary Weinberg, CCH’s director of surgery. Weinberg said postponing non-urgent surgery would allow more and more hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients, allowing hospitals to reserve beds and resources in case of an emergency. There are several in Cornwall Highest positive rate and lowest vaccination rate In Ontario. In some areas, only 69% of eligible individuals are fully vaccinated. “Unfortunately, it’s the surgeries and the patients who need them that are hitting the community,” Weinberg said. CCH will temporarily close the operating room to prioritize urgent and high-priority elective surgery in response to the increase in patient numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. read more: https://t.co/cbfvUi3OFN pic.twitter.com/AGtsFu4V21 & Mdash;@CCHCornwall The lowest vaccination rate in the state According to Weinberg, hospitals that had already exceeded capacity in September are now “much more than that.” Currently, 19 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 13 of whom require intensive care. More than half of all cases of CCH are unvaccinated. The problem, according to Weinberg, is that cases of COVID-19 require longer hospital stays than the average patient. A common problem can stabilize within 2-5 days, but COVID-19 patients take an average of about 2 weeks from admission to discharge and “cannot continue” due to lack of flow, Weinberg said. Says. “If there was no place to place the patient after surgery, we simply couldn’t continue the operating room,” he said. Many nurses and medical staff in the hospital have also been relocated to burnout, illness, or other wards, according to Weinberg. Outbreaks in Cornwall have also prevented large numbers of patients in hospital beds from being safely transferred to community care facilities, many of whom also suffer from staff shortages, according to hospital officials. The situation could have been avoided, officials say This is the third time the surgery has been rescheduled in the hospital in the last 18 months.Twice before it was the cause State-mandated shutdownHowever, this is the first time CCH has chosen to postpone its own surgery. “It’s a shame to tell the patient about it,” Weinberg said. Dr. Paul Lumeriotis, a medical officer at Weinberg and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, said the current situation could have been largely avoided if more locals were vaccinated. “Not only that [unvaccinated] As you know, individuals have a higher incidence of complications such as hospitalization and ICU admission. [unvaccinated people] It will also overwhelm our healthcare services. ” Affected patients who are scheduled for surgery within the next few days will be contacted by CCH staff. According to Weinberg, the goal is to return to a normal operational schedule in two weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/cornwall-hospital-surgeries-suspended-covid-19-1.6209509 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos