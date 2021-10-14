Tuberculosis deaths increased in 2020 over a decade





The death toll from tuberculosis, the world’s largest infectious disease killer, increased for the first time in more than a decade before the Covid-19 pandemic, reaching a total of more than 1.5 million in 2020. This trend is expected to worsen in 2021 and 2022.according to Report released on Thursday According to the World Health Organization. Report I confirmed the warning From the WHO and other global health organizations, the Covid-19 pandemic will reverse long-standing advances in other infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV and malaria. “This is the global need for investment and innovation to bridge the diagnostic, therapeutic and care gaps of millions of people affected by this ancient but preventable and curable disease. It’s alarming news that needs to serve as a call for awakening, “said Dr. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement. Reported tuberculosis diagnoses have also declined sharply, from 7.1 million in 2019 to 5.8 million in 2020. This suggests that far more cases have not been diagnosed or treated than before. This tendency can have long-term consequences for tuberculosis death. In 2020, only 2.8 million people received TB prophylaxis, a 21% decrease from 2019.

In many poor countries, health care workers, endowments, and testing equipment that are usually dedicated to tuberculosis Redirected to address Covid-19, According to a WHO report. Supply chain blockades and disruptions have also blocked access to treatment and care. At the same time, WHO reports that global funding for tuberculosis has fallen from $ 5.8 billion to $ 5.3 billion, less than half of what it needs. In the cool statistics, I got a glimpse of the good news. In the Russian Federation, the incidence of tuberculosis fell by 6% annually between 2010 and 2020, and the WHO Europe region as a whole fell above the 2020 target by 25%.

