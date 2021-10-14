COVID vaccine may have saved 49,000 lives in September: study





The study also found that in September alone, nearly 50,000 deaths occurred among unvaccinated people.

More than 90,000 deaths due to COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It occurred between unvaccinated American adults between June and September.They are Kaiser Family Foundation Survey Results (KFF), a non-profit organization focused on health issues. The Foundation said in a summary Wednesday that more than half of these deaths occurred just in September of the Delta Variant wave. apart from vaccination Widely available from spring, about one-third of the target U.S. population is not fully vaccinatedAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Approximately 43% of the total population is unvaccinated, including children under the age of 12 who have not yet been vaccinated. To reach a conclusion, KFF examined the total number of COVID-19 deaths from June to September and excluded children under the age of 18. Next, we subtracted the number of deaths from vaccinated people who had a breakthrough infection. Finally, based on known statistics on vaccine efficacy, we determined that 91% (about 90,000) of COVID-19 deaths in unvaccinated people could have been prevented if vaccinated. .. “Most of these preventable deaths occurred long after the vaccine became available,” KFF said. “In September 2021 alone, about 49,000 deaths could have been avoided if we chose to be vaccinated against COVID-19.” According to the report, about 105,000 people died of COVID-19 between June and September in the United States. Johns Hopkins University Tracker.. However, KFF said it used its own tracker for the purposes of this investigation. According to KFF, the average number of deaths per day from COVID in September was 1,899, the second leading cause of death in the United States after heart disease (2,078 per day). This was a significant increase from July 2021, when COVID was the seventh leading cause of death. According to KFF, this was the leading cause of death in September between the ages of 35 and 54, and the second leading cause of death between the ages of 25 and 34 and 55 and 64. It was the third leading cause of death over the age of 65. Johns Hopkins said Wednesday that about 720,000 people in the United States have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. It has steadily increased since late July, reaching 14,204 per week at the end of last month and dropping to 11,169 in the week ending last Sunday. The United States in 2021 has already exceeded the COVID-19 deaths reported throughout 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/90000-covid-deaths-unvaccinated/507-8294cd4a-2185-4b2c-8870-ed06d079f7bd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos